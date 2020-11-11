Covid-19 latest: 2 additional deaths and 362 new cases reported, including 24 cases in Cork

Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to redouble their efforts to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan said that while the profile of the disease is improving, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from adherence to public health guidelines.

It comes as latest data shows that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There have now been a total of 1,965 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Tuesday 10th November, the HPSC has been notified of 362 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 24 cases in Cork.

Of the cases notified today, 187 are men / 174 are women, 55% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old.

As of 2pm today, 280 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU.

There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan said: “the profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”