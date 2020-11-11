Christmas lights to be switched on in Cork city next week

Some much-needed joy will be brought to the city next week when Cork City Council officially turns on the Christmas lights.

The council's staff members have been working hard since the start of the month along with a crew of 17 electricians to get everything ready.

In total 6.8km of lights will glisten throughout the city this Christmas.

Continuing their commitment to decorating in an energy-efficient manner, Cork City Council has solely used low wattage energy-efficient LED lighting.

Cork City Council will install over 45 Christmas trees throughout the city centre and its suburbs as Cork begins to celebrate the festive season.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be no official public event to mark the switching on of the city’s Christmas lights.

However, while festive plans will be different this year due to Covid, some regular attractions, such as the Ferris Wheel on Grand Parade, are planned to go ahead, a City Hall official confirmed at Monday night's council meeting.

The city’s Christmas programme is to be launched officially later this week, Cork City Council director of services Adrienne Rodgers told councillors.

The GLOW festival is to be "reimagined" this year and will feature a creative festive windows installation in the city centre.

"We are going to have 10 window fronts, from shops that are currently vacant, put forward.

"The theme will be around pantos," Ms Rodgers explained.

"We have a co-ordinator going out to all schools across the city, asking the schools to develop a project that would reflect the window fronts on the panto theme from within their classrooms.

"We will have an area of the city where they can actually showcase those works.

"Likewise, we'll be asking local businesses to showcase their efforts at a local level also," she continued.

Meanwhile, the Christmas lights in towns and villages across Cork county will be switched on at 7pm tomorrow, with homeowners and businesses asked to turn on their lights in a show of solidarity across the county.