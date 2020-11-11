City Hall considering designated dog walking area where dogs could be left off a leash

City Hall officials are currently considering creating a designated dog walking area, where dogs could be left off a leash.

In a motion submitted by Sinn Féin councillor Henry Cremin, he asked that Cork City Council might "consider putting in place a pilot project for a dog walking area (without a leash) in one of our parks that would be big enough to facilitate this".

Mr Cremin stated that Tramore Valley Park and the loop at the eastern end of the walkway at Ballincollig Park had been suggested to him by several constituents for the pilot project.

Independent councillor Thomas Moloney, who previously submitted a motion on this, endorsed the project once again at Monday night's full council meeting.

"In relation to the dog walking area, I had my own motion on that back in June/July.

"I think it’s a fantastic idea, I think it’s definitely something that is needed in the city," he said.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde said she regularly walks the Passage to Hop Island line as well as the Blackrock line, which she noted are used by "people of all ages" including cyclists, families and people with dogs that are on and off the leash.

"They’re all competing for the same space and sometimes dogs, even though they’re very good dogs and do respond to their owners, they can run out in front of elderly people and they can run out in front of bikes and children can also do so.

"I think until we can widen a lot of those walkways, to take segregated lanes if you like, or to facilitate the many people who want to utilise them, I think this is a very good pilot project to promote," she said.

The council’s director of operations, David Joyce said City Hall is currently "actively looking into" the idea.

"There are a number of different locations that have been suggested – Tramore Valley Park, Ballincollig and a number of other locations," he said.

"As per the report, it’s not going to be cheap to implement this.

"There’s capital costs, there’s ongoing maintenance costs, there’s operating costs – they will all have to be looked at before we put anything in place to ensure we can continue to manage and maintain this facility once it’s been put in," he continued.

He added that councillors will be updated in due course.