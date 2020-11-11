Director of Public Health thanks people of Cork for compliance with Covid-19 restrictions

The Director of Public Health for the HSE South area has commended the people of Cork for their hard work in recent weeks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Anne Sheahan said that Cork is making progress in the drive to bring the number of cases of Covid-19 in the region as close to zero as possible and thanked people for working together in suppressing the virus.

She said that while Covid-19 cases in Cork still need to drop further, that peoples’ adhering to the restrictions is beginning to pay off.

“We had kept the level of the virus in Cork very low for several months, but from late September and early October we saw some very worrying increases. The people of Cork are now working together to turn that around, and it’s important to let you know that this is making a difference,” she said.

Dr Sheahan said she has seen reassuring trends and some positive signs in the last week with Covid-19 figures of “well under 100 each day”.

A graph prepared by the Department of Public Health, HSE South showing the number of Covid-19 notifications for Cork from September 1 to November 10.

“I want to thank the people of Cork for everything they have done. It’s clear that you are doing what’s needed to bring the virus under control in your communities.

“In the last week of October, we saw more than 150 new cases confirmed in Cork almost every day.

“But in the last week, that daily figure of confirmed cases has been well under 100 each day,” she said, calling the continuing trend “very encouraging”.

Dr Sheahan said the reduction in confirmed cases has been achieved by the people of Cork making difficult choices.

“I know that the current restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 are particularly hard. We are beginning to see the impact of some of the restrictions, but it’s important that we stick with the actions which protect us all.

“We need to bring the number of cases in Cork back down to almost zero. We haven’t reached that point yet, but if we keep up the measures then I am confident that we will,” she said.

Dr Sheahan reminded everyone of the practices that should be followed which include social distancing and being aware of the symptoms of the virus, contacting your GP, and self-isolating or restricting movements when required.