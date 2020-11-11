Weather wreaks havoc as two people rescued from floodwaters; Small landslide also reported in Cork

Update: The Cloghroe Road (R579) has been closed due to flooding.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo:

"I can confirm that the Cloghroe Road has been closed today due to flooding from the River Martin nearby."

Earlier today the fire brigade came to the rescue of a motorist whose vehicle had broken down as a result of attempting to drive through floodwater near Muskerry Golf Club.

A spokesperson for the Fire Brigade told The Echo that the two people in the car, the driver and a passenger, were assisted from the vehicle by crew members and that the car has been towed.

Earlier: A small landslide has occurred on the R618 with motorists being advised to take caution on the route.

The landslide occurred between Cannons Cross and the Inniscarra Bar in Ballincollig and is blocking one lane.

At this early stage, it is not yet known the full extent of the incident as Gardaí are en route to assess the situation, but drivers are being asked to exercise caution in the area.

It is believed that trees were cut in the area in recent weeks which may have contributed to the situation.

Cork County Council have been alerted to the problem.

Meanwhile, Cork City Fire crews from Ballincollig and Anglesea Street have rescued a person from floodwaters near Cloghroe.

It is understood that the person became trapped in their car due to rising floodwaters on the road.

Three units from the fire brigade attended the scene, two from Anglesea Street and one from Ballincollig.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

AA Roadwatch have urged motorists to take extreme care:

"There are reports of flooding in the Cloghroe area, including the main Carrigrohane/Cloghroe Rd (R579) at Muskerry. "Take extreme care in the area and never drive through standing water unless you are certain it’s not too deep."