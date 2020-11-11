Public health nurses redeployed to Covid-19 testing tell of the things they miss most during restrictions

Public health nurses with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have spoken about what they miss during Covid-19 restrictions.

Orla Geary and Edelle Harris who were both redeployed to Covid-19 testing when the pandemic hit have expressed how much they miss their friends and families in a video by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Ms Geary said that she misses the things “that should be really normal, everyday things”.

“I miss contact with my friends, with my families. I haven’t seen my granny since March, she lives in residential care and that’s really hard,” she said.

She said that they want people to know that those working in public health “find it hard as well” and that there are things that they are missing too but that everything they are doing “is protecting vulnerable people”.

“I go into peoples' homes, and I don’t want to be the one to bring Covid in there, or to pick up Covid in someone’s home.

“If we get the rates down, then it’s easier to keep people safe,” she said.

Ms Harris, who was also deployed to a testing centre, said that nothing is normal right now and that there are “so many parts of this” that she is finding hard.

“My brother had a new baby recently, and all I want to do is to hold that baby, and cuddle that baby, but I haven’t been able to,” she said.

Ms Harris also said that despite the falling number of Covid-19 cases in recent days, that people need to continue to keep their guard up and follow all public health guidelines and restrictions.

“When we all keep our distance, we are protecting everyone.

“Keeping our guard up means we have a much better chance of keeping everyone safe.

I can and will do everything that I can, but that will only work if the overall rates are kept low,” she said.