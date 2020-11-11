Change of medication blamed for incident in which man produced a knife; Judge imposed suspended sentence

A change of medication was the explanation given for a dramatic change in behaviour by a man who babbled incoherently and tried to climb over fences to get away from gardaí at the height of a disturbance.

Rohan Mark Johnson of The Avenue, Riversdale, Rathcormac, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge arising out of this incident at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He admitted that on December 6 2018 at Canon Street, Rathcormac, he produced a knife in the course of a dispute.

The 49-year-old faced sentencing for that charge.

Garda Brian Murray said that incident occurred almost two years ago on December 6 2018.

Earlier that afternoon Johnson called to gardaí and called to complain about another party. That same party later called to complain about Johnson.

Unfortunately the parties met each other later and there was some altercation.

“He was very incoherent. He had changed his medication that morning. He was making no sense whatever. He was running away from me, climbing fences.

“He was not the Rohan Mark Johnson I had known for ten years previously,” Garda Murray testified.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that another effect of the medication taken by the accused was that he had little or no recall the incident.

He did express regret at his actions and was cooperative with the investigation.

Alan O’Dwyer defence barrister said the accused was totally irrational at the time as a result of the changed medication. He said Johnson had not come to adverse attention of gardaí since.

The judge said that while possession of the knife was a serious matter he would imposed an 18-month suspended sentence in view of what the garda had told him about the defendant behaving in a responsible manner since this incident in December 2018.