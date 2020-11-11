Communities in Cork celebrate Polish Independence Day

Polish communities across Cork are celebrating an Independence Day with a difference this year.

Every year, Polish Independence Day is celebrated on 11 November with a number of events combining history, culture and tradition.

The celebrations commemorate the day Poland regained independence in 1918 after 123 years of being partitioned between Germany, Austria and Russia.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, Polish communities across Cork City are marking the occasion in a new way this year and without the annual gathering at Cork City Hall.

This year’s events have been arranged with the help of the Together-Razem Centre and Cork City Council and include an artistic competition, a special issue of the ‘PoPolsku’ magazine and the merging of Polish and Irish history.

The artistic competition will present students from the Razem Academy Polish School with different prizes while the magazine issue will include a special historical section, presenting the paths of independence for both Poland and Ireland.

The magazine will be available in Polish stores and different locations across Cork, such as libraries and public offices.

Polish national flags will also be displayed at City Hall which will be illuminated with red and white lights to mark the occasion.

Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Joe Kavanagh is also set to deliver an online message to the Polish community in celebration of the day the country regained independence.