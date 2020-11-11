Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 11:07

Communities in Cork celebrate Polish Independence Day

Communities in Cork celebrate Polish Independence Day

Communities in Cork celebrating Polish Independence Day in 2019 with a symbolic flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

Maeve Lee

Polish communities across Cork are celebrating an Independence Day with a difference this year. 

Every year, Polish Independence Day is celebrated on 11 November with a number of events combining history, culture and tradition.

The celebrations commemorate the day Poland regained independence in 1918 after 123 years of being partitioned between Germany, Austria and Russia.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, Polish communities across Cork City are marking the occasion in a new way this year and without the annual gathering at Cork City Hall.

This year’s events have been arranged with the help of the Together-Razem Centre and Cork City Council and include an artistic competition, a special issue of the ‘PoPolsku’ magazine and the merging of Polish and Irish history.

The artistic competition will present students from the Razem Academy Polish School with different prizes while the magazine issue will include a special historical section, presenting the paths of independence for both Poland and Ireland.

The magazine will be available in Polish stores and different locations across Cork, such as libraries and public offices.

Polish national flags will also be displayed at City Hall which will be illuminated with red and white lights to mark the occasion.

Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Joe Kavanagh is also set to deliver an online message to the Polish community in celebration of the day the country regained independence.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest