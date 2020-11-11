Latest: Caution urged on Cork roads following a number of incidents 

LATEST:

The M8 is closed at Junction 15 Fermoy South and between Junction 17 Watergrasshill and Junction 18 Glanmire following separate incidents over the past two days.

J15 remains closed after a truck caught fire and will remain closed for most of today.

In addition, this morning a cattle truck overturned between J17 and J18. Garda spokesperson said there were no injuries but the road is closed as emergency services remove the vehicle and diversions are in place.

Earlier this morning, Emergency services dealt with a crash on the N27 South Link Rd outbound just before the Kinsale Road roundabout, but that has since been cleared.

EARLIER: Motorists are being warned to slow down and keep well back from the vehicle in front this morning, with bad weather leading to poor conditions in parts of the city and county.

There have been reports of surface water on the N25 before the Carrigtwohill exit, on the N20 Limerick Road just north of Mallow, between Rathcormac and Glenville and on the N40 South just before the Kinsale Road roundabout flyover.

Met Éireann has reminded the public that the current weather warning for Cork remains in place until 6pm today.

The Yellow Rainfall warning, issued yesterday, forecasted 30 to 50 mm of rain with higher amounts in mountainous areas between yesterday and today.

Met Éireann said there was a threat of flooding in places, in addition to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

There is relief in Bantry this morning, as the town appears to have escaped flooding. There had been fears of further flooding in a town which has suffered serious damage in recent months, but so far it has been avoided.

Separately, the M8 southbound remains closed at J15 Fermoy South following an incident yesterday. Diversions are in place.