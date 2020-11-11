North Ring Road project moves to next crucial stage for development 

THE proposed Cork North Ring Road project has moved to the next crucial stage for development.

Cork City Council and Cork County Council, in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, will now invite tenders from consultants for the assessment of the proposed road and route identification.

The Cork North Ring Road is one of a number of proposals outlined in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) with a long-term objective of relieving and improving traffic in the city.

The road is to commence at the N40 South Ring Road, progress northwards over the Lee valley and to pass around the north side of the city, before connecting to the M8 motorway.

Councillor Tony Fitzgerald has welcomed the announcement, describing it as a crucial next step for the project that aims to bring economic and retail development to the northside of the city while also easing issues with congestion.

“It’s all about ensuring the balance of the city is rectified,” he said.

“We’ve seen the significant growth of the southside of the city with the South Ring Road and it will address traffic congestion at the Dunkettle interchange and, while it is a long-term project, it won’t happen overnight but at least now the plan is back on track and the detail of the design will be crucial.”

It is hoped that a design team will be appointed in the first quarter of 2021.

However, there are a number of further stages to be undertaken before the project can progress to the detailed design and construction phase.

“There’s a bit of work to be done yet but I think the significance of the announcement is that the project is back on track. It’s off the shelf.

“It was gathering dust for a while but now, it’s back on and its good news in terms of long-term investment, not only for the north side of the city but for the city in general.”