Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 22:08

Christmas lights to be switched on across county this week despite some resistance from councillors 

Christmas lights to be switched on across county this week despite some resistance from councillors 

Christmas lights are to be switched on in towns across Cork County on Thursday as part of a campaign to brighten up people’s lives in the face of the ongoing pandemic and give people some festivity to look forward to. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Roisin Burke

Christmas lights are to be switched on in towns across Cork County on Thursday as part of a campaign to brighten up people’s lives in the face of the ongoing pandemic and give people some festivity to look forward to.

The decision, which was taken by the Council’s executive along with the Mayor, Mary Linehan Foley, met some resistance on Monday from councillors with some expressing concern at the six week build up to Christmas.

Independent Councillor Danny Collins said he respected the great work the council had done throughout the pandemic, but said it was too early for Christmas lights.

“What I am asking is Cork County Council would hold out until November 26. We have to think of our businesses, and parents, switching on the lights is way too early and I think six weeks prior to Christmas is too much. Don’t prolong Christmas, because Christmas can be a tough time for a lot of people out there, I’m asking the council to reconsider this.

“Please hold out to the 26 November, when businesses are set to reopen on December 6 and this will be a great boost for them and hopefully things will come back to some bit of a norm.” 

Independent Councillor Frank Roche supported his colleague and said people are under particular financial strain at the moment and with kids, if Christmas is drawn out it will put additional burden on them.

Independent Councillor and County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley disagreed with the sentiments voiced and said she was in full agreement of turning on the lights on November 12.

“I feel that any bit of happiness and brightness that we can bring to people should be done. It was a joint agreement between the Chief Executive and myself that we would bring it forward for one year only if needs be.

“It was a decision we all took. I know in my own town people are so looking forward to Christmas. We need some bit of brightness and festivity”

The lights will be turned on at 7pm on Thursday November 12.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest