West Cork town prepares for potential flooding as Status Yellow warning set to bring heavy rainfall

Bantry is preparing for potential overnight flooding as a Status Yellow rainfall warning came into effect from 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.

30 to 50 mm of rain is expected to fall through Tuesday night and Wednesday, with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Met Éireann said that flooding in places and warned of reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions for motorists.

Bantry businesses and local residents are preparing for any possible risk of flooding for tonight. Photo credit: Karlis Dzjamko.

West Cork-based photographer Kārlis Dzjamko shared images to social media of businesses in Bantry preparing for a potential flooding of the town overnight with sandbags lining shop entrances.

The warning is in place until 6pm on Wednesday evening.