Final preparations underway ahead of reopening of Douglas Village Shopping Centre

Final preparations are continuing ahead of the reopening of the Douglas Village Shopping Centre this week, following a year-long closure.

The shopping centre closed following a devastating fire. But despite unprecedented Covid circumstances, some stores will reopen on Thursday.

Customers can expect 13 units, including three cafés, to open and operate in accordance with level 5 restrictions, with some retailers offering click-and-collect options.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre manager Bartosz Mieszala said there is a lot of anticipation ahead of the big day.

“We’re very excited now and obviously, we have waited a long time for everything to be ready and to welcome back our customers, but finally, the day is getting closer,” he said.

“There has been a lot of work and preparation over the last couple of weeks ... but it is worth the effort, in the end, to be able to open the doors and welcome everyone back.”

Dermot Hever, store manager of Tesco Douglas Shopping Centre, said that staff are looking forward to greeting customers again.

“It will be a great day for the whole colleague team and the community as a whole.”

Dave Long, Marks and Spencer Douglas Store manager, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers and our focus is on creating a fantastic safe experience for each and every customer.”