Knockout blow delivered to man at Simon community in Cork

A knockout blow was delivered to a man at the Simon community in Cork and today gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused man.

Garda Paul Dromey arrested William O’Driscoll of 23 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and charged him with assault causing harm to another man at Cork Simon Community on Anderson’s Quay, Cork, on Monday night November 9.

Garda Dromey said the alleged incident that gave rise to the charge occurred shortly before 11 pm.

“It is alleged William O’Driscoll punched him in the face knocking him unconscious.

“I viewed CCTV and it clearly shows him punching the injured party and knocking him unconscious,” Garda Dromey said.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, cross-examined the prosecuting guard and said, “It may well be summary (dealt with at district court level) in due course.”

Garda Dromey agreed that was possible but said the injured party was still receiving medical treatment.

Mr Buttimer said the alleged injured party and the defendant were known to each other and that their encounter on Monday night at Simon was a random incident.

Garda Dromey said of the complainant and defendant, “They have a history, you could say.”

Mr Buttimer said the accused could have fled the scene but was available to be arrested almost an hour later when the gardaí were present.

O’Driscoll said in his bail application, “I won’t drink, I’ll sign on three times a day if you want me to or if you want to put a tag on my leg.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until November 17 at Cork District Court.