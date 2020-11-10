Taoiseach holds first 'warm and engaging' phonecall with US President-elect Joe Biden

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that US President-elect Joe Biden spoke of his “great love for his Irish heritage” during a conversation by phone this afternoon.

The Taoiseach congratulated President-elect Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory during what Mr Martin described as a “warm and engaging call”.

President-elect Biden recalled his strong Irish roots and his visit to Ireland with his family back in 2016, with Mr Martin extending an invite for their return to Irish soil.

The President-elect reaffirmed his full support for the Good Friday Agreement and they discussed the importance of a Brexit outcome that respects the GFA and ensures no return of a border on the island of Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Both leaders said they look forward to working together bilaterally and across a range of international areas including EU-US relations, the UN - including the Security Council, and on the important global challenges of Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change.

Mr Martin said that the President-elect brings “tremendous knowledge and understanding to his new role and has a great love for his Irish heritage”.

“He underlined his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and we spoke of the importance of multilateralism, for example, the Paris Accord and the WHO.

“I congratulated him on the historic nature of his election and that of Kamala Harris and we agreed to work closely together.

“I also invited him and Dr Jill Biden to come back to Ireland when we will properly mark their success,” Mr Martin said.