Covid-19 latest: 16 further deaths and 270 new cases, including 8 in Cork

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has announced that 16 further Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

It said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today notified of 16 additional deaths related to Covid-19; 14 of which occurred in November and one of which occurred in October. Another remains under investigation.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,963.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC had also been notified of 270 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today, 123 are men / 147 are women, 56% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 82 cases in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases were spread across 20 other counties. Eight of the new cases were reported in Cork.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.”