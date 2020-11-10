Emergency services respond to truck southbound for Cork on fire on M8

Emergency services have dealt with a truck that caught fire on the M8 earlier this afternoon.

The truck was travelling southbound toward Cork when it caught fire between Junction 14 and Junction 15 near Fermoy.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.35pm and six appliances from Midleton, Fermoy, Mitchelstown and Cork City fire brigade's responded.

Both Fermoy and Mitchelstown units returned from the scene before 9pm this evening.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries caused by the incident.