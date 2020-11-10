TD calls for action as 10,000 wait for driving test in Cork 

Sinn Féin TDs have called on the Minister for Transport to take action to after confirmation that over 10,000 people are waiting for a driving test in Cork.

Sinn Féin’s TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould today called for Minister Eamon Ryan to take decisive action to tackle the driving test backlog in Cork and the rest of Ireland.

Speaking on the issue, Thomas Gould TD said that The Road Safety Authority (RSA) confirmed to him that there are now 93,791 people waiting for a test in Ireland.

“This issue has been deteriorating all year. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has failed to take decisive action to tackle the growing backlog.

“The number of people waiting for a test has increased by 70 per cent since June of this year,” he said.

Mr Gould also stated that the driving test backlog in Cork is a cause for concern, with thousands waiting in one test centre alone.

“The problem is particularly bad in our own county, with over 5,000 learner drivers waiting for a test in Wilton’s testing centre alone.

“Across all testing centres in Cork, 9,486 learner drivers are waiting for a test,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD echoed Mr Gould’s concerns after confirmation that there are 6,535 people waiting for a test in the city.

“In addition, the driver theory test has been suspended until early December, causing further delays for those needing to learn to drive,” he said.

“There is a clear need for additional driving instructors and testers. Likewise, longer opening hours and weekend tests would go some way to address the lengthening backlog.

“The Minister needs to urgently consult with instructors, testers and their unions to find a way forward to accelerate the number of tests that can be carried out safely over the coming months,” he added.