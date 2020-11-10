Jail for man who caused €1,800 worth of damage to Blackrock bakery

An eight-month jail term was imposed on a man who admitted trying to smash his way into a café bakery in Blackrock with a crowbar.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence Ross Pardy of Ferney Road, Mahon, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Pardy confessed to entering Natural Food Bakery at Pier Road, Blackrock, and causing €1,800 worth of damage to the front glass and back door on August 21.

Judge Kelleher heard evidence about the defendant’s past and the death of the defendant’s father who had been a great support to his son over the years.

“I do remember his father coming in with him all the time,” Judge Kelleher said at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On August 20 at Natural Food Bakery in Blackrock he tried to gain entry by a back door. He then smashed a pane of glass with a crowbar.

“Nothing was taken. He was identified on CCTV.

“On July 7 at Mahon Point at (lunchtime) he stole a toy valued €12 at Tesco in Mahon.” And in a third incident involving a breach of public order, gardaí were called to Paul Street shopping centre where the accused had passed out in the toilet. Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene having been alerted by members of the public.

However, he refused the assistance of the paramedics. When gardaí arrived and were about to carry out a routine search, Pardy told them he had a Stanley knife in his pocket for his own protection.

Pardy had 132 previous convictions, Sgt. Kelleher said.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said Pardy was realistic about what he was facing in Cork District Court having pleaded guilty to the various offences.

“He has come to court with his bag packed. He knows effectively where he is going,” Mr Kelleher said.

The solicitor said Pardy had been on methadone for a long period in his effort to get off heroin and detoxified completely recently. “He is completely clean now. Hopefully when he comes out of prison he will be a valued member of society again,” Mr Kelleher said.