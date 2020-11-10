Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 10:06

Student injured in incident involving motorbike outside school in Ballincollig

The road outside Colaiste Choilm in Ballincollig.

THERE are reports of two collisions in Cork city this morning causing disruption for commuters.

A collision is being reported outside Colaiste Choilm in Ballincollig involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist. 

It is understood a student was involved in an incident with a motorcycle and sustained a shoulder injury.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

There is also a collision at Church Hill in Carrigaline.

Church Hill is closed to traffic and there are two units of the fire service at the site along with the Gardaí.

Elsewhere, AA Roadwatch said: "There are westbound delays on the N25 towards J3 Cobh Cross.

"There’s a queue both ways on Douglas Rd between St. Finbarr’s Hospital and Douglas SC.

"Quite busy southbound through Carrigaline on the Cork Rd (R611).

"It's moving better on the M8 southbound approaching J18 Glanmire."

