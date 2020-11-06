Cork comedy queen produces series for RTÉ player written in lockdown

'Wing it’ is the mantra of Cork comedy queen Sinéad Quinlan whose first series went live on the RTÉ Player just last weekend.

Sinéad went from working as a support worker with Cork Simon to cracking jokes on live TV while taking a year out to try new things and found a hidden talent for making people laugh.

The 27-year-old Corkonian from Carrignavar won an RTÉ comedy competition called “Stand up and be funny” which gave her the opportunity to write and act in her own RTÉ Player programme called, 'Seriously, Sinéad?' which can be streamed on the player now.

The four-five minute episodes follow a young comedian named Sinéad from Cork whose dreams of being a successful stand-up comedian have been put on hold over the small matter of a global pandemic.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinéad said it was amazing she had won the competition and gotten the chance to make this funny series.

“I was in Hillbillies with my dad and he mentioned the competition to me. We were having some taco fries.”

Sinéad applied with a recording of her second-ever comedy gig which she had performed recently and was moments away from booking flights to Australia with her two friends for a planned trip when she got an email to say she had gotten into the Munster heats.

“I was just thinking, I’m glad I hadn’t booked those flights!” Sinéad joked.

She discussed the matter with her travelling comrades and they all agreed she should wait and see how she got on with the competition.

“I wrote the script for the show in the first lockdown. I had wanted to do a show where I was actually performing in a comedy club and then acting out scenes I described, but then the pandemic happened and instead, I decided to be writing in a diary and act out the scenes described in that.”

It was the first week of December when Sinéad got through to the final and ultimately went home with the title of Ireland’s funniest up and coming comedian.

Of course, the path to success is never smooth, as Sinéad is well aware.

‘Seriously, Sinéad?’ is one of the first produced pieces from the pandemic era to hit the player and Sinéad said she is very proud of what she has achieved.

“Now is a time that we need the laughs and the great thing about comedy is you can make jokes out of things that you wouldn’t normally be laughing at.”

Sinéad is now a full-time writer and comedian and hopes to continue to write and perform more pieces into the future.

“I’m not one for a five-year plan. I think if you don’t achieve it then you end up disappointed. I prefer to just go week by week. Fingers crossed there is another series.”

While the show has been receiving very positive feedback from viewers, Sinéad said her number one fan is probably her dad.

“He comes to all my shows and laughs at all my jokes as if he is hearing them for the first time. He is great. The comedy has definitely brought us closer.”

Sinéad also has a brother Eamonn who is an electrician and said her mom is another big fan of her work.

'Seriously, Sinéad?' is available to watch now on RTÉ Player.