Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 09:31

'Sophisticated' grow house discovered in West Cork

'Sophisticated' grow house discovered in West Cork

Inchigeela grow house. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have seized €20,800 of suspected cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in West Cork on November 5, 2020.

At around 7.30pm Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Units executed a search warrant at a house in the Inchigeela area.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house containing a conveyor belt grow system, fans, lights and ventilation. 

The suspected cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, are worth an estimated €14,800.

Inchigeela grow house. Pic: An Garda Síochána
Inchigeela grow house. Pic: An Garda Síochána

A further search of the house led to the seizure of €6,000 of suspected cannabis herb. 

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
cork gardawest cork
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest