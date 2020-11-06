'Sophisticated' grow house discovered in West Cork

Gardaí have seized €20,800 of suspected cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in West Cork on November 5, 2020.

At around 7.30pm Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Units executed a search warrant at a house in the Inchigeela area.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sophisticated grow house containing a conveyor belt grow system, fans, lights and ventilation.

The suspected cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, are worth an estimated €14,800.

Inchigeela grow house. Pic: An Garda Síochána

A further search of the house led to the seizure of €6,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.