Locals protest over plan to divert woodland corridor

RESIDENTS in the Crosshaven community have received almost 1,000 signatures on a petition to stop the diversion of a local woodland corridor.

Locals have been protesting against the diversion of 71 metres of the Cruachán woodland corridor, which is due to be transferred through a new housing estate at Drake’s Point, since April.

The diversion is part of a new housing development at Drake’s Point by The O’Flynn Group, which has received planning permission for the overall development from Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála.

In a statement, the O’Flynn Group said that the decision moving the pathway through the estate, rather than behind it, is an attempt to prevent anti-social behaviour.

“The suggestion that we have closed a pathway is completely incorrect as there is a gap in the woodland at this location which always came into the field where housing now exists,” the statement said.

“Creating a passageway behind the new houses is not good planning practice and O’Flynn Group have had to close a number of these, over the years, in other developments due to anti-social behaviour.”

Councillor Audrey Buckley said locals are frustrated with the planned diversion.

“There’s a lot of older people who are very upset about it, their childhood memories would be in there,” she said.

“We want them to leave the woodland corridor in situ... it’s a rite of passage — it belongs to Crosshaven community.”

Cllr Buckley also said that she does not agree with that anti-social behaviour would be a problem due to the popularity of the walkway.

“For them to tell me that kids are going to sit on the 71-metre path and drink at a very popular walk, is incorrect.”

“It’s very unfortunate.

“We’re not asking for much, that’s the thing,” Ms Buckley concluded.