Cork man hopes common sense will prevail in race for US Presidency

A CORK man who has been living in America since 1986 has warned that “civil unrest” might ensue if Donald Trump does not step aside for the expected new president Joe Biden.

Current predictions from America suggest the Democratic challenger Joe Biden will narrowly hold off the incumbent, Donald Trump, to become the 46th US president.

Fermoy native Larry Condon, who now lives in Florida, is hopeful Biden will emerge triumphant.

“I am hopeful that Biden will prevail and we can put this circus behind us,” said Mr Condon. “He is coming at it from an inclusive perspective which is the very opposite of the Trump administration.

“Biden understands that you have to work for all the people. The US has to be a leader in the international community. We can be a force for good. Biden will govern for everybody, restore our credibility, and do his best for all the citizens.”

The US is at a critical juncture in its history. This presidential election has proved extremely divisive and has reinforced the deep divisions within the country.

Mr Condon is hopeful the next president will unite the people.

“I believe he will do his best,” he said.

“The division isn’t something that has happened in the last four years. It has been in the making since the ’80s. It will take a lot of effort to bring people together.

“He will have to undo some of the damage which has been done. He won’t accomplish it over the next four years.”

Mr Condon said he struggles to find anything positive during Mr Trump’s four-year tenure as president.

“He didn’t start a war,” he said. “It was a tough four years. I live in a predominantly Anglo community who have benefited from the rise in the stock markets. He got 62% of the vote in my area.

“I was intrigued why my neighbours voted for him; white older Americans see this country changing and they are fearful. Trump represents stability to them.”

Mr Condon is hopeful the Republican candidate will step aside quietly if, as expected, he loses his quest for a second successive term.

“If he refuses to concede, it could lead to civil unrest,” he said. “We have seen these armed militias and the white supremacists who have poked their noses out in the last four years.

“Everything Biden stands for, these guys detest. I really believe we are not far from civil unrest if he doesn’t concede.

“If he calls on his supporters to protest, it could lead to problems in society.”