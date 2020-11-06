Cork virtual event space makes CIT conferring ceremonies 'as special as possible' during Covid-19

A virtual event space based in Cork has been host to Cork Institute of Technology’s (CIT) conferring ceremonies this week.

VE Studio Cork has helped CIT to make its students’ graduations “as special as possible” in the current climate with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Operations Director of VE Studio, Margaret O’Regan, said that there is a real need for a professional broadcast for such special events such as conferring ceremonies while live events cannot take place and said that they were “delighted” to work with CIT.

“We are all ex-alumni and know the importance of that day. Being there to receive your certification and hearing your name being called out, that is a really important moment in anyone’s life,” she said.

She said that multiple-camera and virtual camera set-ups along with state-of-the-art digital projection, visual and audio technology in the studio helped to make the experience “as real as possible”.

“We wanted to make sure that it was as special as possible and the college wanted students to feel connected to the college and that as alumni, there is always going to be that connection with CIT and with Bishopstown,” she said.

Head of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality at CIT and Chair of the Conferring Committee Noel Murray said that the formal process of conferring ceremonies was followed across all 23 different departments which was collated into 21 different conferring ceremonies.

Mr Murray said that gowns were posted to the students’ homes so they could celebrate the day with their families and that it was “as intimate a setting as we could make it”.

“No matter what student is graduating, they’ve all had a particular struggle or issue or battle, whether it’s financial or studying throughout their programme, people have given up a lot to achieve that and we needed to do something that marked the effort that they have put in.

He said that VE Studio provides a professional, high-quality environment for businesses or colleges in the area to run such a project from at an affordable rate.

“It’s an amazing thing for businesses or places like ourselves to have something that’s really high-end and yet affordable to do.

“There's nothing else locally so we couldn’t have done what we did if we had to go to Dublin with the number of people involved, it just wouldn’t be possible,” he said.

He said that the success of the conferring ceremonies was to have students feeling proud to receive their award on what is a special occasion.

The last CIT video conferring ceremony will take place at 4pm today after a week that saw 2,773 graduates receive the day they deserved.