City Hall to light up blue to celebrate World Diabetes Day

Cork City Hall is set to be lit up in blue to celebrate World Diabetes Day later this month.

The colour blue is used to celebrate and highlight diabetic awareness.

The day of recognition takes place on November 14, and Labour Councillor John Maher welcomed the news.

"The theme of World Diabetes Day 2020 - Nurses make the Difference, emphasising the need for more nurses to help treat and educate people with diabetes. In Ireland over 250,000 people are diagnosed with the condition with approx 10% of those type 1 and the remainder type 2 and then there is the number of people who are not yet diagnosed.

"World Diabetes Day allows us to create awareness and raise funds so we can continue to support, educate, motivate and empower people with diabetes.

"It's important that City Hall shows its support in this way, not just for people with diabetes but for those frontline heroes, the nurses, who do all this work making a difference in people's lives every year, not just under Covid-19."

There are many things people can do to raise funds and share ideas on social media with the #GoBlueForDiabetes and donate to the charity of their choice.

Mr Maher continued: "As a type 1 diabetic it’s crucial we support people and create awareness.

"Living an “ordinary life” is something all with diabetes can look forward too once they are educated and in the health system.”