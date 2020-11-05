Amazon set to expand operations in Cork

THE extension of a multinational company in Cork is expected as reports suggest Amazon is on the hunt for a new location.

Online retail giant, Amazon is reportedly set to expand its Irish operations with reports of a new location in Cork which would see their workforce in the county increase significantly.

According to the reports, the multinational company has appointed real estate advisors to source new office space, though they have stated that the new search may be due to the expiration of Amazon’s lease at their location at Cork Airport Business Park.

However, it is believed the new search is for a larger space with about 80,000 and 100,000 sq ft of office accommodation.

The move would accommodate additional employees for the online retail giant and reports from the Irish Times have stated that Amazon could renew their lease at the Cork Airport Business Part, while also taking on the new office space.

This additional office accommodation could allow for up to 1,000 jobs in total at Amazon for Cork people.

Separately, a quayside site in the city has been bought for €3.5 million, with reports suggesting that the buyers are set to turn the space into a hotel.

Sources have identified the buyer as John Kajani, who is associated with Carra Shore and the Seraphine Group, who own hotels in London as well as two locations in Ireland, according to the Irish Examiner.

The reported buyer of the Camden Quay site is the founder and Chairman of the JMK Group who have an extensive hotel portfolio.

This would be Mr Kajani’s second attempt at expanding his hotel collection to Cork as Carra Shore were previously unable to receive planning permission for office space bought for €1 million which was planned to have 146 rooms.