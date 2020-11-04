Cork people urged to be 'Winter Ready' this year

The people of Cork are being urged to ensure they are ‘Winter Ready’ this year and to 'Keep Well' as the usual challenges of the colder months are met with a battle to control Covid-19.

In a bid to get people 'Winter Ready', the Cork and Kerry Inter-Agency Emergency Management for the South have come together to provide key information and messaging in a bid to raise public awareness about the challenges the winter months can present.

As part of the campaign, an Garda Síochána are reminding the public to be aware of conditions on the road this winter while Local Authorities will be communicating such warnings online.

The HSE Department of Public Health has reiterated the importance of being alert for symptoms of Covid-19 and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have also highlighted the importance of minding health this winter.

People are also being asked to consider using Injury Units where possible, instead of Emergency Departments.

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor, Councillor Joe Kavanagh has welcomed the Government's efforts to encourage individuals and communities in Cork to 'Keep Well' and to support one another this winter.

Lord Mayor Cllr Kavanagh, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“The Government’s new Community Resilience campaign, Keep Well, is aimed at showing people of all ages how we can mind our own physical and mental health and wellbeing by adding healthy and helpful habits to our daily and weekly routines,” said Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh.

The Keep Well Campaign focuses on keeping people active, connected, switching off and being creative as well as eating well and managing moods this winter with the HSE launching a series of wellness resources in the coming days.

“In addition, the Children and Young Peoples’ Services Committees (CYPSC) around the country are being supported to provide enhanced services to children, young people and families over the coming months," continued Mayor Kavanagh.

“The launch of this campaign is a call to action to everyone across Cork to support each other and ensure we all #KeepWell this winter and throughout the many challenges of this pandemic.”