Cork-based charity work with Santa Claus to help raise money

The Hope Foundation are working with Santa Claus this winter to raise much-needed funds for children in Kolkata as the charity see their income cut in half this year.

The Hope Foundation have launched 'A Letter from Santa' for children across Cork and the rest of Ireland to help raise money for children in Kolkata, India.

The charity has lost between 40 and 50 per cent of their income this year due to the cancellation of fundraising opportunities and they hope that their new idea can raise vital funds for their work.

“There’s just been so many missed opportunities this year and there are so many charities in the same boat as us but it is very difficult. We’ve had our thinking hats on, trying to come up with new ideas,” said Mary Morrish, fundraising and Events Officer for the Hope Foundation.

The personalised letters are hand-written by Santa Claus and delivered by the Hope Foundation and include a certificate to confirm that children are on Santa's nice list.

However, the letters are not just for children, with many requests coming from adults hoping to spread some joy among friends and family.

The money raised will go towards working with children living in poverty in Kolkata who require even more assistance with Covid-19 spreading rapidly in India.

“We’re so grateful to people who support the Hope Foundation so that we can continue to do our work and we’ve been working for the last 21 years to give these children a better and brighter future and we hope to continue to do that without the help of the people of Cork and Ireland."

The handwritten letters come complete with Santa’s special stamp and a Christmas envelope and cost €10 for one, €15 for two and €20 for families.

All funds raised go to the Hope Foundation.

To receive A Letter from Santa or to send one to a friend or family member, visit https://www.hopeshop.ie/letter-from-santa/ to fill out the details for the recipient.