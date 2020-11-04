Jail term for attacker who filmed his assault on victim in Cork city 

A man took out his phone to video-record himself attacking another man in daylight in Cork city as he hit the victim repeatedly on the head with a heavy plank of timber when he lay prone on the ground.

Daniel Lettice, 24, has now been jailed for three years for the attack on the 25-year-old.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said the attack was carried out at 5.30 p.m. on February 14 last.

“The 25-year-old was walking along Cathedral Street. It is alleged words were exchanged between the parties. The accused armed himself with a heavy five-foot long plank of wood. He hit the other man about the head and body.

“The injured party collapses on the ground. He lay on the ground for a couple of seconds. Then he was give more blows to the head and upper body.

“The accused took out his mobile phone and started recording the assault. Then with his foot he kicked him in the head and hit him with the plank of wood.

“(CCTV shows) the injured party got five blows while standing, five kicks to the head on the ground and 14 blows when on the ground, of which seven were with a plank of wood,” Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “This was a ferocious attack with a wooden plank and was captured on CCTV. The ferocity and manic determination of the assault is clear. The victim is on the ground and he appeared senseless.

“The accused continued to beat him with the stick. When he got tired of beating him with the stick he stamped on him with his foot and his heel.

“This was a determined attack, the purpose of which was to do as much damage as he could to the man lying on the ground. It was an extremely serious assault at the highest level of Section 3 (assault causing harm).

“And then there was the callousness of attempting to record it with his phone.

“I don’t know the nature of his mental health issues but he was deemed to be suitable for care in the community. I don’t know why he is thought to be suitable for care in the community. It is putting society if not the community at risk.”

The judge then jailed Lettice for three years after viewing CCTV recording of the assault.

24-year-old Daniel Lettice of 94 Upper Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Dean Madden at Cathedral Street, Cork, on February 14 and producing a plank of wood while carrying out the assault.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said Lettice and been involuntary detained for mental health treatment on several occasions.

He said Lettice had no previous assault convictions.