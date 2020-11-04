Gardaí found intruder in Ballyvolane house armed with axe, court hears

A 21-year-old man was remanded in custody for three weeks today following an investigation into a report of an intruder armed with an axe breaking into a house and forcing a mother and son to hide.

Michael Martin from Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, appeared by video link from prison today at Cork District Court.

His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, confirmed it was a recent alleged incident and there was consent to a three-week adjournment.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Martin in custody until November 25 when his court appearance will again be by video link from prison.

Michael Martin is charged with aggravated burglary at a house at Meadow Park, Ballyvolane, Cork on October 24th 2020.

Det Garda John Gleeson of Watercourse Road Garda Station objected to bail for Mr Martin at an earlier hearing of Cork District Court.

Det. Garda Gleeson said that gardaí responded to a call from a 58-year-old woman living with her 31-year-old son in a house in Ballyvolane before 2 a.m. on October 24th who reported that an intruder had broken into their house.

Gardaí responded quickly and arrived at the scene to find a glass door at the back of the house had been smashed and opened.

Det. Garda Gleeson alleged that gardaí entered the house where they found Mr Martin armed with an axe going through kitchen cabinets and that when he saw gardaí he dropped the axe and tried to escape out the front of the house.

He further alleged gardaí caught Mr Martin in the sitting room of the house and recovered the axe which they showed to the occupants of the house who said it wasn’t theirs so gardaí concluded Mr Martin brought the axe with him.

Det Garda Gleeson also alleged that the woman and her son had been forced to take refuge in an upstairs bedroom and lock themselves in but had to try and hold the door shut after the intruder tried to force his way into the room.