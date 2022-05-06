Apartment development in Ballincollig gets the go-ahead from City Hall planners

A PLANNING application for a new residential development in Ballincollig has been approved by Cork City Council.

Last October, O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company lodged an application seeking permission to construct 16 apartments in a four-storey building at a site located north of the Old Fort Gate.

The application stated that the apartments would comprise of ten one-bed units and six two-bed units.

Permission was also sought for all associated site development works including car parking, bicycle and bin storage, drainage, public lighting, landscaping and amenity areas.

The application said the proposed development would have access via Old Fort Gate and Powdermills Road and that the development would also include the provision of a pedestrian crossing on Powdermills Road.

The subject site was formerly part of the military barracks which closed in the late 1990s.

The planning application received some objections from local residents, several of whom highlighted concerns around an increase in traffic if the development went ahead.

One submission stated that the junction at Old Fort Road and the Powdermills Road is “already log jammed at the morning peak traffic times” whilst another described the area surrounding the proposed development site as “a heavily congested traffic black spot” as it currently stands.

Cork City Council submitted a request for further information before making a decision on the proposed development which resulted in some changes to the proposed scheme.

The proposed development has now been approved, with 32 conditions attached.

Part of one condition stipulates that the lower ground floor units must be omitted from the scheme and the space redesigned to provide for a storage for bulky items which must comply with all relevant standards in the Design Standards for New Apartments 2020, an internal access - both stairs and a lift - from upper floor levels to lower ground level, together with some communal space.

Another condition states that there must be a maximum of 20 car parking spaces inclusive of one disabled parking space for the full development.

The development must also include the provision of a minimum of 16 high quality covered cycling parking facilities and provide adequate space to cater for the charging of electric vehicles.

In the interests of traffic safety, Cork City Council has stated that “all findings of the Road Safety Audit stage 1/2 which has been submitted with this application shall be closed out, signed off and incorporated into the development” and that “a stage 3/4 Road Safety Audit shall also be undertaken, closed out, signed off and acted upon”.