'A classic case of drink and dial': Cork-based Briton avoids jail for MP threats to UK police

A Cork-based Briton who suffered paranoia about world affairs after a period of isolation during the pandemic rang Cambridgeshire police threatening to set fire to a former MP saying, “It is only the start of it for Number 10.”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said on behalf of Daniel Weavers, “It is a classic case of drink and dial.”

Judge Alec Gabbett imposed a suspended three-month sentence on the accused who pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

Mr Burke said, “This was not just out of the blue. He had dealings with Cambridgeshire police. He was not satisfied with the outcome.”

The 42-year-old engineer said the accused had made a complaint about an issue but was told it was a freedom of speech matter and that the police did not have a role in addressing it.

For the threats made, the defendant wrote a letter of apology and said he was on his computer that night and was drinking and got caught up in it. He dialled twice and made no effort to conceal his number or identity.

Judge Gabbett said it was a serious matter where the defendant effectively threatened members of parliament.

“I am conscious he went through a period of isolation during the pandemic. He was isolated and very concerned about world affairs and he became a little bit paranoid,” Judge Gabbett said.

Details of two phone calls allegedly made by Daniel Weavers were disclosed by Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan at Cork District Court today.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of sending by telephone a message that was menacing.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment or summarily at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty only.

Det. Garda O’Callaghan said previously that two calls were made to Cambridgeshire police – one at 12.23 a.m. and the other at 12.43 a.m., both on the same date October 18 2021.

“He referred to setting fire to a named MP and he referred to the recent death of an MP in England, saying he was going to start taking MPs and this is just the start of it for Number 10.

“In relation to a former Labour MP he said he was going to set fire to her tonight (and another threat against her).”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that both calls were received at the call centre for Cambridgeshire police.

Daniel Weavers resides at an address at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, and the offences relate to October 18 last 2021.