A MAGICAL day surrounded by family and friends - that’s how best to sum up the wedding of Deirdre Flynn and Kieran Cronin.

Deirdre, from West Cork, and Kieran, from Cork, were married at Fernhill House Hotel, in Clonakilty. They feature in our Wedding of the Week.

Deirdre said: “We met in 2016 and had our first date in Ramen and then spent a lot of time in Clonakilty meeting up when we first started going out as it was halfway for us to meet!

“It had a special place in our hearts since then so we chose it as the place we would like to get married.”

The couple were engaged in August, 2020 - on a beach in Ahakista.

Deirdre’s sisters Naoimh and Aoife were bridesmaids, her niece Aoibheann was junior bridesmaid. Nieces Laoise and Croía were flowergirls.

They had a civil ceremony and reception all in Fernhill House Hotel on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Deirdre said: “The staff were incredible and couldn’t do enough for us.”

The bride tells us about her dress: “I was looking for a shorter style of dress and found the perfect combination of vintage glamour in a beautiful dress from Cinderella’s Closet Cork.

The stunning bouquet.

“I got my beautiful green shoes and headpiece with the wonderful Lucy in Bella Bleu Vintage.”

Make-up was by Rachel Guerin and hair was by Linda in BeGlam.

Kieran, the groomsmen and the dads all got their suits in Simply Suits.

Deirdre said: “Our celebrant Susan Delaney put everyone at ease and we have such fun memories of joy and laughter during the ceremony.”

The couple first met in 2016.

Kieran had his brother Seán and friend Jason as his groomsmen. The couple’s parents, siblings and nieces all played a role during the ceremony.

Deirdre explained: “Our moms and my nieces did readings, our dads lit the candle for the unity candle, and our other siblings Niamh and Seán, who were not in the bridal party, signed the register, so everyone was involved! Kieran’s mam Michelle made our wonderful tiered cake and my friend Pamela made delicious chocolate biscuit cake also! My sister Naoimh and her husband Richard rented our wedding car - a Range Rover.”

Pictured with their family.

Guests were treated to some entertainment by magician Gerard Kearney and musician Danny O’Leary, followed by Derek Burke and his band, and DJing after by Rory Doyle.

The happy couple with their wedding cake.

As to the most memorable thing about the day: “Stopping to take in the atmosphere in the room that evening - it was filled with such energy and joy and we felt so lucky to be surrounded by such wonderful family and friends on what was a magical day!”

Photographer was Dermot Sullivan and the Videographer was Gordon Falvey - Wedfilms