Recipe: Coffee Biscuit Cream Slice

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 07:00

This recipe by Mercy Fenton is a real caffeine hit
Mercy Fenton

"This coffee slice is light and delicious, a coffee lover’s dream," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"Serve a slice on its own - it really doesn’t need anything else. It’s a caffeine hit!"

Ingredients

Base

300gr Café Noir biscuits

80gr melted butter

Method:

  • Break the biscuits to fine crumb in a robot coup, then add the melted butter.
  • Line the base of a 10 in loose bottom tin with parchment paper, then press the biscuit mix onto the base in an even layer.
  • Chill to set and allow to firm up.

Ingredients

Filling

300gr white chocolate drops

125ml cream

4 tsps instant coffee granules

2 egg yolks

30gr sugar

1 leaf of gelatin soaked in cold water

2 egg whites

50gr sugar

375ml whipped cream

Method:

  • Place the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of boiled water, remove from the heat, and this helps to warm up the chocolate.
  • Meanwhile, boil 125ml cream with the instant coffee, stir to dissolve the coffee.
  • Drain the gelatin and add to the boiled cream, stir to dissolve.
  • Pour the cream over the chocolate, let it sit to allow the chocolate to melt.
  • Once the chocolate is melted, stir the mixture until smooth.
  • Separate your eggs, ensure no yolk in whites.
  • Put the egg yolks on to whisk on high speed.
  • Weigh out a smaller quantity of sugar first; put in a small pot and add just enough water to dissolve it.
  • Put it on medium heat, ensure sugar is dissolved then increase heat and cook to softball - (quite thick syrup) - you can check with a sugar thermometer if you have one. 235F.
  • Beat the yolks until they have doubled in volume.
  • Turn off the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Whisk again until thick and the mixture cools.
  • Fold the yolk mixture into the chocolate mixture.
  • Put the larger quantity of sugar on to cook as before.
  • When the syrup is nearly ready, put the egg whites on to whisk at high speed.
  • When the sugar syrup has reached softball, stop the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Continue to whisk until cooled.
  • Fold the egg white into the yolk mixture, once evenly distributed with no lumps, fold in the cream.
  • Scrape the mixture onto the prepared base level carefully, then chill until set.

Ingredients

Topping

100gr 53% chocolate drops

15gr butter

50gr cream

1 tsp instant coffee

1 tbsp sugar

Method:

  • Boil the cream, with the instant coffee and sugar stir to dissolve the coffee.
  • Pour over the chocolate drops and butter, allow to sit, to melt the chocolate. ( ou may need to sit it on a pot of boiled water as before - ensure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl).
  • Once smooth and quite cool, spread over the coffee cream, chill until set.
  • To serve, cut with a hot dry knife.

