Recipe: Coffee Biscuit Cream Slice

"This coffee slice is light and delicious, a coffee lover’s dream," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"Serve a slice on its own - it really doesn’t need anything else. It’s a caffeine hit!"
300gr Café Noir biscuits
80gr melted butter
- Break the biscuits to fine crumb in a robot coup, then add the melted butter.
- Line the base of a 10 in loose bottom tin with parchment paper, then press the biscuit mix onto the base in an even layer.
- Chill to set and allow to firm up.
300gr white chocolate drops
125ml cream
4 tsps instant coffee granules
2 egg yolks
30gr sugar
1 leaf of gelatin soaked in cold water
2 egg whites
50gr sugar
375ml whipped cream
- Place the chocolate in a bowl over a pot of boiled water, remove from the heat, and this helps to warm up the chocolate.
- Meanwhile, boil 125ml cream with the instant coffee, stir to dissolve the coffee.
- Drain the gelatin and add to the boiled cream, stir to dissolve.
- Pour the cream over the chocolate, let it sit to allow the chocolate to melt.
- Once the chocolate is melted, stir the mixture until smooth.
- Separate your eggs, ensure no yolk in whites.
- Put the egg yolks on to whisk on high speed.
- Weigh out a smaller quantity of sugar first; put in a small pot and add just enough water to dissolve it.
- Put it on medium heat, ensure sugar is dissolved then increase heat and cook to softball - (quite thick syrup) - you can check with a sugar thermometer if you have one. 235F.
- Beat the yolks until they have doubled in volume.
- Turn off the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Whisk again until thick and the mixture cools.
- Fold the yolk mixture into the chocolate mixture.
- Put the larger quantity of sugar on to cook as before.
- When the syrup is nearly ready, put the egg whites on to whisk at high speed.
- When the sugar syrup has reached softball, stop the mixer, and then carefully add the boiled sugar syrup. Continue to whisk until cooled.
- Fold the egg white into the yolk mixture, once evenly distributed with no lumps, fold in the cream.
- Scrape the mixture onto the prepared base level carefully, then chill until set.
100gr 53% chocolate drops
15gr butter
50gr cream
1 tsp instant coffee
1 tbsp sugar
- Boil the cream, with the instant coffee and sugar stir to dissolve the coffee.
- Pour over the chocolate drops and butter, allow to sit, to melt the chocolate. ( ou may need to sit it on a pot of boiled water as before - ensure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl).
- Once smooth and quite cool, spread over the coffee cream, chill until set.
- To serve, cut with a hot dry knife.