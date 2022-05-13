Recipe: Chocolate  and Raspberry Mousse Cake

"This is a really light cake - dark and white chocolate and raspberry mousse sitting on a rich fudgy chocolate cake. Perfect for a light lunch," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column
Line a 2lb loaf tin with cling film.
Bake the fudge cake in advance or use your favourite brownies.
200gr 53% chocolate drops
200gr butter
200gr soft light brown sugar
100ml sour cream
2 free-range eggs
200gr self-raising flour
60gr cocoa Powder
1 tsp. coffee granules
100ml boiling water
- This will make too much cake - but I recommend cooking this amount and slicing off what you need and you can sere the rest or freeze for another day.
- Pre-heat the oven to 160C.
- Line base and sides of a 22cm (9 inch) square tin with parchment paper.
- Sift together the flour and cocoa powder.
- Put the butter, sugar and chocolate in a bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to melt.
- Dissolve the coffee granules in the boiling water, allow to cool for a minute, then add to the melting chocolate. Stir until completely smooth.
- Then remove from the heat.
- Mix together the eggs and sour cream.
- Add the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture, then whisk in the sifted flour, ensure there are no lumps.
- Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin, then bake for 50- 60 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool.
100gr frozen raspberries
1 tbsp lemon juice
10gr caster sugar
½ leaf gelatine
50gr extra frozen raspberries
- Cook 100gr berries, juice and sugar together until sugar is dissolved and mixture boils.
- Liquidize and pass through a fine sieve.
- Soak gelatin in cold water, when soft lift out the gelatin and squeeze off excess water.
- Return puree to the boil, then add frozen berries and cook for 1 minute.
- Melt the gelatin in a little hot coulis then add in to the fruit, mix in well and allow to cool.
84gr white chocolate drops
75ml pouring cream
170ml cream for whipping to soft peaks
1 leaf gelatin
- Soak the gelatin in cold water.
- Boil the cream, lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.
- Pour the cream mixture onto white chocolate, stir until smooth and melted.
- Allow to cool in fridge until it is cool but not set.
- Remember to stir occasionally, using spatula.
- Meanwhile whip, cream to soft peaks.
- When chocolate mixture is ready, fold in whipped cream.
- Weigh 160gr of the mousse into a separate bowl and set aside - not in the fridge.
- Spread the remaining mousse into the base of the tin and level carefully.
- Put in the fridge to chill.
- After about 10 minutes, fold the raspberry mix into the remaining white chocolate mousse.
- Scrape over the setting white chocolate mousse and again spread evenly and chill. Being careful not to disturb the first layer.
- Once set, start the dark chocolate mousse.
20gr 70% chocolate drops
22gr 55% chocolate
40ml pouring cream
85ml cream for whipping to soft peaks
½ leaf gelatin
- Soak the gelatin in cold water.
- Boil the cream, lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.
- Pour cream mixture onto the chocolate (allow to sit for 2-3 minutes) then stir until smooth and melted. If it doesn’t melt completely, place the bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to heat a little.
- Allow the chocolate to cool to room temperature.
- Remember to stir occasionally using spatula.
- Meanwhile, whip remaining cream to soft peaks.
- When chocolate mixture is cool, fold in whipped cream and scrape onto the raspberry layer.
- Finally, allow the chocolate layer to set, then top with thin slices of fudge cake.
- To serve, invert onto a plate or cake board. Decorate with fresh raspberries. To serve, cut with a hot dry knife.