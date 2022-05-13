Recipe: Chocolate  and Raspberry Mousse Cake

"This is a really light cake - dark and white chocolate and raspberry mousse sitting on a rich fudgy chocolate cake. Perfect for a light lunch," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column

Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse Cake

Line a 2lb loaf tin with cling film.

Bake the fudge cake in advance or use your favourite brownies.

Fudge Cake

Ingredients

200gr 53% chocolate drops

200gr butter

200gr soft light brown sugar

100ml sour cream

2 free-range eggs

200gr self-raising flour

60gr cocoa Powder

1 tsp. coffee granules

100ml boiling water

Method:

This will make too much cake - but I recommend cooking this amount and slicing off what you need and you can sere the rest or freeze for another day.

Pre-heat the oven to 160C.

Line base and sides of a 22cm (9 inch) square tin with parchment paper.

Sift together the flour and cocoa powder.

Put the butter, sugar and chocolate in a bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to melt.

Dissolve the coffee granules in the boiling water, allow to cool for a minute, then add to the melting chocolate. Stir until completely smooth.

Then remove from the heat.

Mix together the eggs and sour cream.

Add the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture, then whisk in the sifted flour, ensure there are no lumps.

Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin, then bake for 50- 60 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool.

Raspberry Puree

Ingredients

100gr frozen raspberries

1 tbsp lemon juice

10gr caster sugar

½ leaf gelatine

50gr extra frozen raspberries

Method:

Cook 100gr berries, juice and sugar together until sugar is dissolved and mixture boils.

Liquidize and pass through a fine sieve.

Soak gelatin in cold water, when soft lift out the gelatin and squeeze off excess water.

Return puree to the boil, then add frozen berries and cook for 1 minute.

Melt the gelatin in a little hot coulis then add in to the fruit, mix in well and allow to cool.

White Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

84gr white chocolate drops

75ml pouring cream

170ml cream for whipping to soft peaks

1 leaf gelatin

Method:

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Boil the cream, lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.

Pour the cream mixture onto white chocolate, stir until smooth and melted.

Allow to cool in fridge until it is cool but not set.

Remember to stir occasionally, using spatula.

Meanwhile whip, cream to soft peaks.

When chocolate mixture is ready, fold in whipped cream.

Weigh 160gr of the mousse into a separate bowl and set aside - not in the fridge.

Spread the remaining mousse into the base of the tin and level carefully.

Put in the fridge to chill.

After about 10 minutes, fold the raspberry mix into the remaining white chocolate mousse.

Scrape over the setting white chocolate mousse and again spread evenly and chill. Being careful not to disturb the first layer.

Once set, start the dark chocolate mousse.

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

20gr 70% chocolate drops

22gr 55% chocolate

40ml pouring cream

85ml cream for whipping to soft peaks

½ leaf gelatin

Method:

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Boil the cream, lift the gelatin out of the water and squeeze away the excess water, add soaked gelatin to the boiled cream and stir until dissolved.

Pour cream mixture onto the chocolate (allow to sit for 2-3 minutes) then stir until smooth and melted. If it doesn’t melt completely, place the bowl over a pot of barely trembling water to heat a little.

Allow the chocolate to cool to room temperature.

Remember to stir occasionally using spatula.

Meanwhile, whip remaining cream to soft peaks.

When chocolate mixture is cool, fold in whipped cream and scrape onto the raspberry layer.

Finally, allow the chocolate layer to set, then top with thin slices of fudge cake.

To serve, invert onto a plate or cake board. Decorate with fresh raspberries. To serve, cut with a hot dry knife.