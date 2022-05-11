TELL us about yourself;

My name is Oisín Walsh-Peelo. I’ve been a working musician almost all of my life as a singer and instrumentalist. I love travelling and touring with music. I just released a single called Waterside under the name ‘O Deer’. It’s from my debut album which is set for release later this year.

Where were you born?

I was born in Dublin - I’m from Tallaght originally but moved out to Ashford in Wicklow as a young child and grew up there.

Where do you live?

I’m lucky enough to live out in Clonakilty on a stunning farm called Camus Farm. It’s a beautiful place full of beautiful people.

Family?

I have two brothers and one sister - Tadhg, Ferdia and Síofradh - They’re all great musicians too. My parents, Toni and Mick, are still based in Wicklow.

Best friend?

My vintage 1968 Wurlitzer 200. It’s an electric piano that was one owned by the band Hot Chocolate. It gives me all the solace and support I need. But in all honesty, I’m so lucky to be surrounded by some gorgeous friends. It seems disingenuous to become selective!

Earliest childhood memory?

Hard to say - memory is an elusive beast and I can barely remember yesterday. I have a fragmented image in my head from when I was very young.

A patterned, blue curtain gently swaying in the breeze by the window just above my baby-cot. I must have been very small but I think this is my earliest memory.

Person you most admire?

Probably one of the great composers. Gustav Mahler I’d say. This guy’s work ethic was insane - he fought so much persecution in his life and still managed to create some of the best art I think the world has ever seen. It’s inspiring.

Person who most irritates you?

Any of the world’s billionaires. No-one needs that much money.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Travelling for a year in South America - more specifically living for a bit in the Amazon- That experience of living without technology, running water or electricity, deeply immersed in nature, was transformative. I’ve never slept so well in any other place!

Favourite TV programme?

BBC’s War And Peace. I’m a divil for a good period drama and this one tops them all. The message of this Tolstoy classic is completely timeless - I think I’ve watched this series six times.

Favourite radio show?

I feel bad favouring the shows abroad but I love tuning into Guy Garvey’s Finest Hour on BBC Radio 6. He’s the lead singer from the band Elbow and really knows his stuff. I discovered a lot of great music through him.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I love cooking and I’d have to choose one of the Italian dishes that’s been passed down in my family (I don’t know if we have any ancestry there, but we might as well be Italian the way we eat!)

I’d probably cook pasta alla puttanesca the most frequently. It’s such a simple dish but totally moorish. The traditional method of mixing the anchovies in with the garlic, onions and peperoncinos creates such incredible flavour.

Favourite restaurant?

Hrmm - I love a good Irish chipper to be honest. But for something a bit fancier, my favourite is Diwali, the Nepalese place in Dublin. They’re so lovely in there and the food is gorgeous.

Last book you read?

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell - would highly recommend it.

Best book you read?

Wow, that’s difficult. First one that comes to mind is The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt - that brought me somewhere else.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Twin Solitude by Leif Vollebekk.

Favourite song?

At the moment it’s the No-No Song by Ringo Starr.

One person you would like to see in concert?

John Martyn - alas, I’m a bit too late but it would have been amazing to have seen him back in the heyday.

Do you have a pet?

Nope. I’d like to but I’ve been moving around a bit too frequently!

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl - I do most of my writing late at night - it’s the perfect time for peace and quiet.

Your proudest moment?

Captaining the U14s GAA football club to a county final win as a teenager.

Spendthrift or saver?

A saver for sure.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Biodiversity - I’d start by planting a lot more native trees.

What makes you happy?

Playing music or a great gig for/with friends.

How would you like to be remembered?

We’re all just feathers in the wind. I’m not sure I’m too pushed about being remembered.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Releasing my own album, swimming in the sea - I’m going on tour with Villagers this year too so that’ll be great craic.