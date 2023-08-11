Summer Soap, episode 11: A new heartache for Ali

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started last Monday and runs till tomorrow (Saturday). Called My Father Is A Spanish Soldier, this story is about a woman in search for meaning and connections in her life, and was written by Catherine Madigan, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the eleventh episode, Ali seeks solace over her lost love... then is rocked by a terrible tragedy





LYDIA is humming along to The Waterboys on the record player and booking gig tickets for a rock band in Slane when Ali lands into the house, bursting with hot, angry tears.

“Ali, pet, what’s wrong? I thought you were at work?”

Ali sucks in air.

“D-D-Daniel is a l-l-liar. And he got eng...”

Lydia wraps her in a hug.

“He got engaged. To M-M-Michelle,” Ali tries to speak through her tears. “He’s a p-p-pig. I was falling for him, Mam. He told me that he never felt this way about anyone before. He made me feel so s-s-special. And I fell for it. Like an idiot!”

Her words are muffled against Lydia’s shoulder.

“And now he just ghosts me and doesn’t even look at me and proposes to another girl.”

The realisation hits her, hard.

“I bet they were never even broken up. I bet they were living together in that house this whole time. He cheated on her with me. I’m a s-s-stupid, cheating idiot.”

Lydia strokes Ali’s hair and murmurs, “You’re not an idiot. He’s a scumbag. You deserve so much better. I feel sorry for whatever girl ends up with him.”

Ali sniffs.

Why does no-one want me, Mam? My dad wants nothing to do with me. And now Daniel doesn’t either.

When Ali washes her face, Lydia pushes the couches in the sitting room together into a nest, and piles them high with pillows. They change into pyjamas, pull the curtains closed and wear silly-looking moisturising sheet masks on their faces. They watch He’s Just Not That Into You on Netflix with a bottle of cava, waiting on a Bunsen burger delivery.

Their movie is interrupted when Gran calls down from upstairs with panic in her voice. They run up the stairs and find Grandad on the floor of the bathroom, clutching his chest. Gran is on the phone to the ambulance operator.

Lydia jumps straight into nurse-mode. She speaks calmly to her dad, though he’s not responding. She loosens his tie and top button and checks his airways, and breathing, and then his circulation. Lydia begins CPR while calling out instructions.

“Mam, I’m going to do CPR until the ambulance arrives. Give them the Eircode and tell them it’s an emergency and a suspected heart attack.”

Lydia continues chest compressions.

“Ali, pack Grandad a bag. Get all his medications, and some spare comfortable clothes. Come back as soon as you have those as we might need to swap out.”

She bends down to give him mouth-to-mouth.

Ali talks to herself as she packs Grandad’s bag, “Warfarin. One pack. Statins. Half a pack left. Methotrexate. Slippers. Pajamas. Jumper. Underwear: three sets. Socks: three pairs.”

She stuffs everything into her gym bag, with an Irish Times for when he wakes up.

Lydia is still doing chest compressions when Ali returns, and she refuses any help. Ali is stationed by the bedroom window and sees the ambulance arrive six minutes after Gran called. The paramedics take over chest compressions and put Grandad on oxygen, and Lydia climbs into the ambulance with them. Ali drives her and Gran to the Bons in her mam’s Opel.

“Grandad will be fine. Nothing can get him. He’ll be fine. Mam is looking after him. He’ll be fine,” Ali repeats to her gran, who’s thumbing rosary beads and murmuring prayers in the passenger seat.

Ali and Gran are called into Grandad’s room shortly before midnight. The elephant sitting on Ali’s chest shrinks a bit when they’re told that he’s in stable condition after defibrillation, but has been put to sleep to help him heal. Ali looks at her mam’s sunken eyes and pallid face. Lydia has aged 10 years in just over an hour.

Lydia’s nursing colleagues drop by the room with small armchairs, custard creams and mismatched mugs of milky tea. Ali, Lydia and Gran stay in Grandad’s room for the night watching his chest rise and fall, listening to the constant bleep of the machines, alert for any small changes. The sterile bleach odour is dampened by their own smells in the small room; washing powder, perspiration, shampoo. Ali gently folds the newspaper onto Grandad’s bedside table.

At 5am, the machine bleep changes and Lydia shouts out for a doctor. Ali and Gran are bustled out of the room, but they can hear tense words and metal-on-metal and the shuffling of rubber shoes on lino. After 40 agonising minutes, a nurse appears.

“Mrs O’Neill, Ali, please have a seat,” she gestures towards the plastic chairs lining the wall.

I’m sorry to tell you that your husband suffered another heart attack. There was too much damage to his heart, and we couldn’t bring him back. He passed away a few minutes ago. I’m very sorry for your loss.

Ali’s face contorts and she wraps an arm around her gran.

“Can I go in and sit with him?” Gran asks with a stoic expression.

“The nurses are preparing for you to see him now. You can go in in a few moments.”

Lydia reappears from Grandad’s room and wraps them both in a big hug, sobbing. Gran request to sit with him alone for a little while. When her gran is alone with Grandad and out of sight, Ali hears her cry for the first time.