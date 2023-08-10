Summer Soap, episode 10: Bombshell from Daniel that rocks Ali’s world

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started last Monday and runs till Saturday. Called My Father Is A Spanish Soldier, this story is about a woman in search for meaning and connections in her life, and was written by Catherine Madigan, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the tenth episode, Daniel finally surfaces, and delivers news that leaves Ali cold





DANIEL isn’t in work again. There’s no sign of his black Audi (with a an ’09 Kerry registration plate and hanging vanilla air freshener).

Ali’s embarrassed that she searched his name on rip.ie, just to rule out a bizarre sudden death. But his name isn’t listed - she’s relieved of course, but also a tiny bit irate - and he still isn’t answering his phone. He isn’t at home and his automated out-of-office email has no intended return date.

Ali bustles around the office from meeting to meeting, powering through PowerPoint presentations and spreadsheets (Sum up, Vlookup -Will my ‘dad’ ever acknowledge me?- Ctrl+A. Overspend in red - Will he have the nerve to stay in this parish, my mam’s home? - Save and exit).

She stops to chat animatedly with anyone she encounters, even the pinched woman in HR who spread that rumour about Susan last year (Linda, you’re such a cow -Will my mam ever trust a man again? She hasn’t had a serious boyfriend in years - Oh yes, the end of year report.). Rain pounds off the office windows and it’s comforting.

She blasts rap music in her headphones doing the report (Quarter 2, month 1. -Is Daniel dead in a ditch? Or does he hate me so much that he’s decided to quit his job, change his number and move house just to avoid breaking up with me? Dramatic, much? - Operational expenditure, capital expenditure).

“Ali, how are you?” Susan looks concerned. She’s the only one who knows that Daniel has given Ali the cold shoulder. If she ever told her mam, he’d never be forgiven when they got back together.

“I’m grand, Suze, busy. How are you?” Ali asks.

How about we get out of here for lunch? I’ll treat you to some sushi.

Relieved, Ali agrees.

On their way past reception, Daniel strides by them with his chin up in the air. He doesn’t look in Ali’s direction. Cold vibrations start low in her stomach and grow to engulf her whole body. Ali recognises his aftershave and thinks she’ll vomit.

She can’t make out what Susan is saying and she follows him into the canteen where a group has gathered. She stares right at him, and he won’t meet her eye.

Ever the showman, he makes a joke that gets a titter before he says, “Thanks for getting together at short notice. I have some great news to share with you all.”

He lifts a coffee cup and says, “If only this was a glass of champagne.”

Ali is trembling and she feels a warm hand on her elbow.

“Michelle and I are engaged! And we couldn’t be more delighted. I don’t know how I got so lucky,” Daniel says.

There is clapping and whooping and murmurs about how wonderful and gorgeous Michelle is, and what a beautiful couple they’ll make.

“I hope you’ll join us for a party at Michelle’s parents’ house this Friday.”

******

Susan brings Ali home in a taxi and curses him for the entire fare.

“He’s a selfish, dirty cheater,” Susan says.

Ali stares out the window.

“Neck of him. He was never good enough for you,” she continues.

Ali remembers introducing him to her mam. He’d been so charming. He’d talked about GAA with her grandad.

“We could send a note to his fiancée. Blow up his life,” Susan offers.

Ali doesn’t want to blow up his life.

“He’s only hot because there’s so little else to look at in that place, anyway.”

Ali remembers the feel of his strong arms around her and his sweet kisses on her forehead. He used to wink at her during big presentations. She’d be flushed.

“I’m OK from here, thanks Suze. My mam’s just off nights today so I’ll talk with her about it all. Can you tell...”

I’ll tell the boss that you have a stomach bug.

They hug and Ali climbs out of the cab and into the rain.