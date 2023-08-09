Volunteers of Cork: I love the sense of belonging and community I feel

EMER O’Neill and Linda Harrington volunteer with the Eyeries Family Festival in West Cork, which took place in late July.

Emer’s parents had a pub in Eyeries and she grew up there with her three brothers. Having lived away for a few years, she and her husband Mark came back to live there full-time with their children, Daniel and Anna, in 2010.

How did you get involved in Volunteering with the Eyeries Family Festival, Emer?

The festival started in 2011 and Mark was on the original committee, so I suppose I was sort of involved from then, volunteering and helping.

Committee members might stay on for a few years, and every year one or two new members would come on. I joined the committee in 2017 after attending an AGM.

It’s not always easy to get new people as we are a small community.

What is your volunteering role?

I am secretary on the festival committee, but what I do is much more varied than that. We all have specific jobs but are never doing it on our own, we get help from other committee members.

This year, I designed and organised the printing of the posters and fliers. There were lots of phone calls and letters to businesses asking for sponsorship, funding, raffle prizes, etc, as well as booking people to do puppet shows, music, volunteering and much more.

I was involved in organising a Saturday Night of Music and Theatre in our school hall, which is always a popular night. I also organised the street market on Sunday in the village with almost 40 stalls. It was quite a mammoth task, having to contact and receive phone calls and texts day and night from traders who wanted to come. The Street Market has grown every year - they all want to come to Eyeries!

What does the event give to the community?

Since 2011, the Festival has become a major date in the calendar for locals and the wider area, and people living away make the annual trip home. It gives them the opportunity to meet family and friends they may not have seen for ages. To the local community, it does so much to bring people together - I know it sounds cliched but it really does!

The influx of people is great for businesses here and it showcases how vibrant and connected the Eyeries community is.

People are very proud of our festival and when they go home they are starting planning for the next year’s visit.

What is the best thing about volunteering?

I love the sense of belonging and community I feel. It’s not always easy to give up your time to the months of organising and planning involved, so when you hear from people how much they enjoy the weekend and they thank you for all the work you do, it does make it worthwhile.

I also feel that as a volunteer you are contributing to making the place you live in much more warm and vibrant. It is very rewarding in that sense. It would be great to have more people but it’s not that easy to encourage others of the benefits of volunteering.

******

Linda Harrington, of Ballincollig, has been living in Eyeries since 2014 with her husband and two children.

She said: “I initially joined the Eyeries Family Festival committee in 2015, as I wanted to get to know people, and get involved. Volunteering is a great way to meet people. I attended the AGM, knowing one other person there! It was quite nerve-wracking to be honest, but everyone was very welcoming, and delighted to get a new face on the committee.”

What is your role in the festival?

I have been the chairperson of the festival committee since 2019. It is demanding, what with juggling work and family as well.

I don’t think people truly know the amount of background work that goes into an event like this.

There are eight of us on the committee, and with us all being local, your phone number is out there, and people contact you with all types of queries and questions - any hour of day or night!

The Eyeries Festival committee is under a joint umbrella company with the Eyeries Playground committee. We are a registered charity. There is a lot of paperwork involved with this.

I get my summer holidays from school at the end of June and am basically full swing into the festival from then till the weekend itself.

Months of planning goes into it and we always try to introduce something new each year.

Tell us a little about the team of volunteers?

The festival committee consists of four ladies and four men. One person is on the committee since the festival began in 2011. Others have joined down the years. It is a huge commitment, but for the love of Eyeries, we carry on.

Many have young families and demanding jobs as well as other personal commitments. I would like to thank all our families for putting up with us, because they generally don’t see us for the whole weekend.

About 70 people help in the week running up to the festival and on the weekend. A short-list of duties this year included setting up and decorating the playground, placing the Windows of Eyeries Art Trail, hauling toilets, making stages, carting chairs, stewarding traffic, avoiding showers, making 500 phone calls to each other, parking cars, another 500 phone calls, the list goes on and on.

If it wasn’t for the people offering their time, the festival would not work.

What’s the festival’s biggest challenge?

Funding. We are very lucky to have three main sponsors this year. Our main fundraiser over the weekend is a raffle, with 11 prizes donated. We send out letters and emails annually asking businesses for sponsorship. Personally, this is one part of my position I don’t like, as I don’t like asking anyone for money. But without the sponsorship and donations, the festival quite simply would not happen.

Businesses are very generous and we thank them for their continued support, but it is very unfair that we depend on their generosity to keep it going.