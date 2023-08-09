Summer Soap, episode 9: Sobbing mum reveals all about Ali’s father

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started last Monday and runs till Saturday. Called My Father Is A Spanish Soldier, this story is about a woman in search for meaning and connections in her life, and was written by Catherine Madigan, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the ninth episode, Ali finally gets to the truth about the father who was absent from her life

ALI sits on the kerb outside Daniel’s apartment with a SuperValu bag between her legs. She has picked up all the things that make her feel better when she’s sick; Lucozade, chicken soup, Panadol, purple Snack bars, cookie-dough ice-cream and a book of Sudoku, because she knows Daniel loves them. She tries the doorbell a couple of times and has left Daniel messages and a few missed calls, but she doesn’t hear anything back.

I should just leave this stuff on the porch.

She knocks against the glass on the front door, though she knows the doorbell is working because she can hear it ringing. He’s probably just at the GP. She leaves the bag of groceries at his door with a note scrawled on the Sudoku book.

Daniel,

A few things to make you feel better.

If you want me to come and mind you, just ask. I’m always here.

Ali x

P.S. Even sick, you’re still a Snack!

******

The next day, Ali drives her mam to their favourite beach, Garrylucas, for some fresh air before her mam’s night shift. She blasts Arctic Monkeys and they sing instead of speaking: ‘Crawling back to you / Do I wanna know? / Does this feeling flow both ways?’ Ali curses the white-haired man bouncing at a leisurely pace on the tractor in front of them. When they park up, Lydia treats them to enormous 99s. The ice cream is stiff, and it cracks at the whipped turns. Ali grips the cone too tightly and it collapses, causing ice-cream rivulets to run down her fingers.

They admire a gorgeous red-haired kid in a wetsuit and a white sun hat that rolls down at the back. He chases his mam, squealing and wielding a green plastic shovel. They walk until they find a bench in the sunshine and stare out at the receding tide.

Lydia turns to Ali.

“Are you alright, pet?” she asks. “I get the feeling there’s something you want to talk about.”

Ah, I’m grand, Mam. I did bring you here for a chat though.

“Is everything ok with Daniel? You know, this early on, everything should be rosy. He should be treating you so kindly and carefully...”

“It’s not Daniel, Mam. Everything’s good there.”

That’s technically a lie since she hasn’t heard from him since she dropped his care package over yesterday. But her mam has a ruthless one-strike-policy when it comes to Ali’s romantic interests, so she doesn’t mention it.

“I actually wanted to chat with you about my dad.”

Ali produces the photo of her mam and the young man on Garrylucas beach from her breast pocket. That same pebble-dashed cottage from the photo sits just behind them. Lydia takes it and stares at it sadly. She doesn’t offer confirmation or denial.

“I overheard you and Gran having a row about Fr Eamon coming over to the house a few weeks ago. And when I met him after that match with Grandad, I clocked his age and his dimple. And I started putting two and two together. Though I thought I was mad at the start.”

Ali puts a hand on her mam’s shoulder. “If you want me to stop, I will.”

“No pet, keep going.”

“I showed him this photo and he recognised himself. And you.” She pauses before saying, “I’m sorry I didn’t come to you first, Mam.”

Ali feels tears forming in her eyes.

“He is my dad isn’t he, Mam? And he just up and left you. And ran off to the priesthood to cover it all up. The cowardly Christian hypocrite that he is.”

Ali smacks her hand down on the wooden bench.

How could he do that to you? And then hold himself up as some paragon of virtue above the rest of us?

Lydia is smiling slightly but her eyes are bloodshot.

“It wasn’t exactly like that, Ali. Though I know why you would be angry. You missed out on having a father, I know that.”

She sighs and looks away, swiping at her cheeks.

“We met that summer when he was taking a break from the seminary and working on O’Grady’s farm. I was enamoured with him, honestly. He was gentle, and clever, and he was so interested in me. I thought that if he fell in love with me, he’d be convinced that the priesthood wasn’t for him, that his vows weren’t meant for him. But at the end of that summer, he told me that he was sorry but that his faith was his vocation.

“A few weeks later, I realised I was pregnant. I’m sorry, Ali, but I never told him. I thought he wouldn’t love either of us enough to leave the priesthood. I just knew it in the pit of my stomach. And I preferred to say that a meaningless fling wouldn’t come back for us, rather than admit that a good man would leave me and you. My perfect baby girl. So, I told everyone I met Spanish soldier in Santa Ponsa.

I thought I was minding you, but I was also protecting myself.

Lydia digs a few crumpled tissues out of her woven handbag and Ali realises they are both crying now.

“You were right though, Mam. He doesn’t want to know me. I was happier thinking my dad was some waster. Not someone who was only miles from us this whole time. You were right.”

Ali blows her nose.

“Did you ever tell anyone else?"

“Your grandad suspects it was someone more serious, more local. He could tell I was heartbroken that summer. But to his credit, he never pushed me to tell him more, and he always supported me, no matter what. In some ways, I think he was delighted to have more of you to himself.”

Lydia smiles, “You are adored, Ali. I hope you never question that.”