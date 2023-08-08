Summer Soap, chapter 8: Moment of truth in an angry chat with priest

ALI is besotted with Daniel despite her best efforts. It’s their third date this week, and Daniel brings her to an outdoor movie screening of An Affair To Remember. He has set up blankets and cushions and a spread of strawberries with crackers and brie.

How did I get so lucky?

He cracks open a cooler box full of ice that seems to steam, and his warm hand brushes hers as he hands her a Coke Zero. She lies her head on his chest and his hand gently strokes her shoulder by pure habit, as if it they have been curled together like this for many years. His hair smells like coconut. He drapes a crochet blanket across her legs.

During the final scene, Ali’s grabs fistfuls of blanket and wills Terry and Nickie to reunite.

Daniel murmurs to her, “Don’t worry, they get their happy ending. Despite their difficult start.”

He gazes at her. “Ali, I know we haven’t been seeing each other for long. But I need to tell you. I haven’t felt this way about anyone before. This connection we have… it’s honestly bowling me over.”

******

Ali waits in a corner booth in O’Donoghues, sipping on a sparkling water with a wrinkled lime wedge. Every time the pub door swings open, she looks up. Eventually, Fr Eamon walks in the door, looking the same as every other bar-fly in here without his collar. He greets her with a non-committal one-armed hug and offers to buy her a ‘proper’ drink. He arrives back to the table with two creamy pints of Guinness, dripping with cool condensation, and Ali realises that she’s inadvertently reached a major father-daughter milestone; first pint together. He takes one massive sup and a third of his pint disappears. They chat about the pleasant weather and the upcoming local elections. They choose to face mostly forward, as if talking from the front two seats of a car.

“Thanks for meeting me, Ali. I wanted to have a proper chat with you. Honestly, you took me by surprise the last time we spoke, and I had to take some time to process and pray.”

Ali waits, tense.

He takes another giant sup. “I did have a romantic relationship with your mother. But I promise I never knew anything about a child, if you are mine,” he says.

“Oh, come off it, Father. Just say that you ran away,” Ali says.

He continues as if she hasn’t spoken. “If I am indeed your father, then I am very sorry that I wasn’t around to be a father to you. And I owe a great deal to your mother for raising you to be a kind, capable young woman. I haven’t reached out to her yet, but I would like to, when you’re ready.”

Ali takes a long drink from her pint, bracing herself.

Fr Eamon shifts in his seat. “As much as I would love to, no matter the outcome, I can’t take on an active role in your life. I made my vows to the Church and my congregation and it’s not something I can renege on.” He looks right at Ali now for the first time, and she notices his eyes are exactly like hers; the colour of the sea on a dull day. “My faith is everything to me, Ali. I can’t give it up.”

Ali feels hot rage rise in her cheeks. “You should have thought of your faith before you got my mam pregnant at 22 years old. You left her here, alone, to fend for herself. How can you even try to use God to justify abandoning a pregnant girl? And your child?” She’s spitting spots of Guinness head and they speckle his jacket. “I’ve heard hypocritical Catholic crap before, but this is beyond the beyonds.”

“Ali, please,” he begs her as she gathers her bag. “While I don’t deserve anything from you, I have to ask you: please don’t make this known. It would destroy my standing in the Church.”

“I can’t believe this,” Ali whispers, before getting up and striding out.

She half-runs, half-walks home before breaking down on the cold concrete footpath. Her chest burns, she’s breathing sharp and shallow, and her body is strung so tight that she imagines it exploding. Bits of her would be sprayed all over; teeth embedded in the walls, skin on the tarmac. She texts Daniel with trembling fingers.

Hey, can I call you? Need a friendly voice x

No reply comes until the following morning, and by then the feeling has passed.

Sorry I missed your message.

Was in bed early. Feeling very sick.

Call you later x