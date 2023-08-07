Summer Soap, episode 7: A talk in the park, then Daniel has news for Ali

EVERY single one of Ali’s colleagues over 40 seem to be out on leave, bringing kids to Trabolgan or the beach. Ali and Susan capitalise on the quiet day, and have a long lunch with a cheeky White Claw in Fitzgerald Park. It’s a scorcher and Ali is sweating through her nylon blouse.

Ali hasn’t told her mam anything about her confrontation with Fr Eamon at Mass the previous Sunday, and she’s slow to share the whole ordeal with Daniel. Despite Ali’s best intentions, and inner cynic, they continue to date and flirt illicitly in the office. After each sunset walk, casual pint, or romantic movie, he goes home without her, only to be welcomed by his ex-girlfriend. She would tell him about Fr Eamon, just not yet.

When Ali finally stops laughing at Susan’s latest hook-up-gone-wrong, she broaches the topic.

“Suze, I have my own unlikely story to tell you. You’ll probably think I’m tapped.”

“Ali, I just told you how I escaped out a lad’s second floor bathroom window in my bra and his GAA shorts.” Susan rolls her eyes. “Whatever saucy story you have about Daniel won’t shock me.”

“It’s actually not about Daniel at all,” Ali says. She also hasn’t told Susan about Daniel’s live-in ex. She knows what she will say - ‘major red flag, girl! Cut and run’- so she chooses to keep that information to herself. ‘It’s about my dad’.”

Susan straightens up and puts her hard seltzer down on the ground. “Go on.”

“Do you remember I told you that Daniel said I looked as Irish as they come?”

“Yeah. When he said you were gorgeous?”

“Exactly. That actually got me thinking about my dad. I asked my mam if I took after him at all. Because, like, I don’t look remotely Spanish. She got really weird when I asked her and said she didn’t have any photos of him.”

“Right.”

“I just had this uneasy feeling I couldn’t get rid of, so I went looking through our old photo albums and found this.” Ali had kept the photo on her person since her meeting with Fr Eamon. It’s her only proof and if she were to lose it, she’d wonder whether she had dreamt the whole thing up. She hands it to Susan.

“Is that your mam? She’s gorgeous.” She looks over at Ali. “So like you. I’d spot her a mile off.”

“She looks about 22 there, which was right around the time she had me.”

“And this is the Spanish soldier in Santa Ponsa?” Susan asks, pointing toward the man sitting cross-legged beside Lydia on the picnic blanket.

“He doesn’t look that Spanish though, right? And look at that little cottage. Remind you of anywhere?” Ali pauses then and looks away to the trees on the other side of the park. “I actually found the guy, Suze. And he admitted it was him in the photo. I still haven’t talked to my mam about it.” And then, “He’s got a dimple like me.”

“Wow. God. How’d you even find him?”

“He kind of found us. My mam freaked out when he called over to the house. As part of his duties… As the new parish priest.”

“No! Ali, stop! This is crazy.” Susan’s mouth hangs open. “You couldn’t write it. Are you sure?”

“Deadly sure, Suze. And now he’s married to the fecking Church and wants nothing to do with me. Not very Christian is it?”

“No. Not at all,” Susan says. She packs up her work bag and squeezes Ali’s hand. “We’re not going back to the office. Let’s go get a drink.”

Ali’s phone buzzes when they’re three quarters of a bottle of wine deep in some bar on MacCurtain Street. It’s Daniel. She mutes the call.

“Trouble in paradise?” Susan asks.

Ali has looser lips after a few drinks and she considers revealing Daniel’s living situation, but instead makes a joke, “I just don’t want to tell him about the whole Fr Eamon thing. Too soon to bring up all the Daddy issues.”

She gets a text a few minutes later.

Hey Ali (smiley face). Sorry I couldn’t catch you. Have some news. I’ll be living solo by the weekend. Hope we can see each other soon. Thinking of you x