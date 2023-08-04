Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 07:30

Summer Soap, chapter 5: A bombshell from Daniel

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started on Monday and runs till Saturday week. Called My Father Is A Spanish Soldier, this story is about a woman in search for meaning and connections in her life, and was written by Catherine Madigan= from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the fifth episode, Ali and Daniel go on a perfect date - then he tells her about his past...
Catherine Madigan

“WE used to come here to Garrylucas to go paddling when I was a kid,” Ali says.

The beach is small and perfectly sheltered by a natural cove. The sun is beaming down and there are just a few cotton-ball clouds in the sky. They could be in the south of France. They take off their runners and socks, roll up their jeans, and pick across the stones to dip their toes in the water.

“I love coming here for a swim. It’s so good to clear the head after a work week,” Daniel replies.

“You’re braver than me! Up to the knees is about all I can bear.”

Daniel threatens to splash her, and she runs off down the beach laughing, dodging little kids and shaking dogs.

******

When they pull up to park in the square in Kinsale, Daniel drops a hand to Ali’s knee in the passenger seat. He says: “Ali, I’m having so much fun with you. I wanted to tell you that.”

They sit outside on the terrace of OHK for lunch. Ali has a halloumi burger with sun blush tomatoes, and they laugh when ketchup squirts down her chin and he wipes it off with his thumb.

“I think you got some sun, Ali. Your nose is a little pink. It’s adorable,” Daniel says.

“Don’t flatter me just because you tan!” Ali says.

In the bathroom, Ali notices a vibrant tea-shirt burn. Her arms look like those pink and white Drumstick lollies that were all the rage in primary school. They were only 20 cent and took at least 20 minutes to chew; a bargain.

******

They climb back into Daniel’s Audi and Ali’s afraid to get sand in the footwells. They’re having such a gorgeous day and she doesn’t want it to end yet.

“I would invite you in for tea or a movie,” Ali says, “but with my mam and Gran and Grandad around, the house can be a little hectic. We wouldn’t get much peace.” “That’s OK. Hopefully I’ll get to meet them all sometime soon,” Daniel responds, looking over at her.

“That would be nice,” Ali says. She pauses before saying,: “Could we drop by yours for a bit instead?” Daniel indicates and moves to the slow lane. “There’s something I’ve been meaning to tell you, Ali.” He glances over at her. “I’m only recently out of a relationship that was serious enough.”

Here we go again. He’s not ready for a relationship. I was the convenient rebound.

Daniel continues: “We wanted different things, and the relationship wasn’t the same by the end. Communication broke down and she completely changed. We’re not on great terms.”

Come on. Spit it out. Ali feels her cheeks suck in and she tastes blood. At least he’s not bad-mouthing her too badly.

“I would love to invite you in. I’d like to watch a movie like you said, and cook you dinner, and cuddle on the couch. But my ex actually still lives with me.”

Are you joking me? “You live with your girlfriend?” Ali asks in a high-pitched tone.

“Ex-girlfriend. Sorry, Ali, I wanted to tell you. She has a separate room and we really don’t see much of each other. It’s just been really hard for her to find another place, what with the rental situation in Cork at the moment. And my name is on the lease.”

“Are you even broken up?” Ali demands. “Tell me the truth.”

“We are, I swear.”

“When?”

‘Nearly two months ago. Before anything with us.” He slams on the brake to avoid rear-ending the car ahead that’s taking a last-minute right turn. “It was over between us long before that Ali, honest.”

“I think we should cool things off, at least until she moves out.”

His face looks so disappointed reflected in the rear-view mirror. “I’m having such a great time with you, Ali. And I’ve always admired you from a distance. You know, months ago, some of the lads were debating about the hottest girls in the office. I know, we shouldn’t have. But I only tell you because the only name that crossed my mind was Ali O’Neill.” He slows down over a speed bump. “I really like you, and I don’t want to slow anything down between us. There’s no need.”

Daniel eases to a stop outside Ali’s house and she hadn’t even realised they were near. Ali notices a curtain twitching in the living room and knows they’re being watched by her nosy family. She unbuckles her belt and leans over to hug him goodbye.

Ali kisses Daniel’s cheek and says: “Thanks for dropping me home. I’m going to think about things for a bit. Chat to you later.”

Catching someone on the rebound is bad enough. But him still living with his ex is worse. What am I doing?

