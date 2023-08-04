Poet Andie talks of her journey with Asperger’s

WHEN 52-year-old Andie McNamara, who has just published her debut poetry collection, got a diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome four years ago, it was an important marker in her life.

Her 18-year-old son, Adam, was diagnosed with autism when he was five, and Andie learned a lot about ASD (autism spectrum disorder) as a result.

One thing she learned was that, in girls, autism and Asperger’s syndrome manifest differently than in boys.

“Girls want to be socially involved,” says Andie. “They will look at their peer group and take their cues from the other girls, trying to fit in.

“It’s like hiding in plain sight. Until recently, a lot of girls would go undiagnosed because they were so good at hiding it. But that takes a huge toll.”

Andie suspected that she might be on the spectrum.

“But any time I looked at the criteria, it was very much based on the male perspective,” she says.

“When I started learning how ASD presents in girls, a switch went on. I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is me’.

“I spent six months waiting to get a diagnosis from a psychologist. It reframed my life completely. I would always have been described by people - to my face sometimes - as being away with the fairies. ‘You’re weird. What’s wrong with you?’ was the question.

“I’m a very nice person, just a bit different and eccentric.

“Getting the diagnosis meant that I stopped seeing myself as this strange person who couldn’t fit in socially. Instead, I started seeing myself as somebody with certain challenges.

“I learned that, rather than constantly trying to go the normal route, I understood that I could find my own way and navigate myself. That made an enormous difference. It was validation, and also, it was self-acceptance.”

Since her mid-teens, Andie had experienced depression, anxiety, panic attacks and agoraphobia. She wondered why she couldn’t function in places that had a lot of noise. “There are times when I can’t look people in the eye. My social battery just goes flat.”

Andie has always worn her heart on her sleeve, which is problematic for her.

“It’s a mixed bag. You leave yourself vulnerable. In my younger days, I tended to be very honest and assumed the same about everybody else. But that isn’t necessarily the case.

“I tended to over-share, which leaves you a target for all kinds of ‘fun’ treatment. These days, I would be a little more restrained. But at the same time, what you see is what you get.”

Being so honest hasn’t always worked well in Andie’s romantic relationships.

“It’s terrible. I have no game, no swag whatsoever. If I like someone, they will know it. I don’t mean I’d be draped all over them. But I don’t play hard to get. That seems to be a disadvantage.

“There’s this thing that men like a bit of a challenge, a chase. I have no time for that. I have no time for playing games.”

Andie, who is also a mother to 27-year-old Leah, got divorced recently. “Myself and Ger were together for maybe 14 years. We had many great years together and a great relationship but it was time to go our separate ways.”

Growing up in Kilbrittain with brothers that were six and seven years older than her, Andie was very much left to her own devices and describes herself as having been “a weird kid. I wasn’t neglected”.

She adds: “We had a fabulous childhood. But I lived in my imagination. We lived in the middle of nowhere. Both my parents worked and my brothers did their own thing. I was very much on my own, living in my own head. Coming up to Valentine’s Day, I’d be asked to write poetry for someone’s boyfriend. I wrote awful stuff in my teens. Who doesn’t?”

For the last 20 years, Andie has been involved in music, singing songs often written by Cork songwriter, Jim Barrett. She tried to write songs herself but didn’t have the patience required.

“I’m a great singer. I just wanted to be able to express myself in the moment. Jim would write songs for me. I’m still working with him. We post songs on Facebook.

“About three years ago, I started to write funny little prose pieces for Facebook when I was feeling down in an effort to cheer myself up and make myself laugh. Or maybe a post about what dealing with depression can be like.

“I’d be terrified posting them, heart hammering away in my chest. But I would get a good response and that encouraged me to write more.”

Andie has self-published her poetry collection, entitled Generously Curved. Her favourite time to write is 4am or 5am.

“It’s that wonderful, magical few hours. It’s like you’re the only person awake in the entire world. There’s a different energy; it’s just so peaceful.

“I sit with the window open and will gaze out and let my mind go blank. I don’t remember writing the poems. I let the feelings and emotions come up and after a while I start writing. A lot of the poems have punch-lines at the end.”

Themes covered in her poetry include love, heartache, funny and sad observations, depression, but also nature and the ocean.

“The ocean is a big theme of mine,” said Andie. “I go sea swimming most days in Fountainstown.”

Any profits from Generously Curved will go to Cork Penny Dinners. The book is available in Waterstones and through www.printmybook.com. Price: €10.