Summer Soap, episode 4: A chat to priest, and a new date with Daniel

ALI accompanies her grandad to the local GAA U20s match and they commiserate with the team in the parish hall after a close loss.

Ali’s surprised to see the hall teeming with people, and every second older man wants to shake her grandad’s hand and reminisce about his hurling prowess in the ’60s.

A man in a dog-collar approaches them when they are consoling themselves with tea and scones. Ali thinks something looks off about him, and realises she hasn’t seen a white priest that wasn’t 70 or 80 years of age, ever. Even the nuns that hung around her secondary school seemed to be born grey, frail and strict.

She remembers cranky Sr Constance in the library, who caught one of the girls smoking behind the bike shed and made her say Hail Marys for an hour after school on Fridays, for a month! This priest however walks upright, unaided, and has more brown hair than grey.

“Mr O’Neill, nice to see you. How did you fare at the match this afternoon?” He doesn’t speak with the usual slow, holy cadence.

“Grand, Father. We weren’t at our best, but it was enjoyable all the same. They ran away with us in the second half. How are you, Father?”

“I’m well, thanks. Great to see the turn-out.”

“Let me introduce you to my grand-daughter Ali.” Grandad gestures to Ali.

“Nice to meet you Ali.”

“Isn’t she great to come hang out with her old Grandad?” he says. ‘She’s training to be an accountant, you know. Always been very clever. When she was 11, she led her school team to the regional final of the Credit Union quiz!”

Ali is embarrassed but warmed by her grandad’s blatant show-boating and shakes the priest’s hand.

“I’m sorry if I overstayed the last evening, Mr O’Neill. I appreciate your hospitality though and please pass on my best wishes to your wife. I’m planning to start a men’s shed on a Thursday evening and it would be great to have someone skilled like yourself, if you’d be interested.”

“Between the GAA and a spot of local politics, I’m kept busy, Father. But a long time ago I was quite a fine carpenter, if I may say so myself. It’d be nice to get back into it.”

The priest smiles and Ali is struck, not by his relative youth this time, but by the dimple that appears in his left cheek.

******

Hey Ali, how’s your weekend? All go here!

Annie is having a ball. I enjoyed the bouncy castle more than I should’ve! (smiley face)

That evening, Ali is distracted by pictures Daniel texts her from his niece’s fifth birthday party. The kid has a giant smile and an adorable blond bob and wears stripy dungarees. She’s sitting up on Daniel’s shoulders with chubby fists bunched in his hair and the garden is taken over with the biggest, pinkest bouncy castle Ali’s ever seen.

Looks great! Who doesn’t love a bounce?

Enjoying a sunny weekend in Cork.

Nice one! Any chance you’re free tomorrow?

I fancy a trip to the beach.

Ali lifts up her mattress and feels around for the picture of her mam and the mystery man on the beach. She looks closely at the boy with the dimple and berates herself for her overactive imagination. It could be anyone.

She’s about to tuck the photo back in its place when she notices a familiar pebble-dashed cottage on the cliffs in the background. Perhaps that beach isn’t so exotic after all…

A trip to the beach sounds great. (smiley face)