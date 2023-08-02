Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 07:30

Summer Soap, episode 3: A lovely date, but why is Ali’s mum so angry?

Welcome to The Echo’s annual feature - Summer Soap. Now in its eighth year, Summer Soap is a daily fictional serial run over 12 parts, which started on Monday and runs till Saturday week. Called My Father Is A Spanish Soldier, this story is about a woman in search for meaning and connections in her life, and was written by Catherine Madigan, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC. Catch up with previous episodes at echolive.ie. In the third episode, a dinner date for Ali, but she returns home to a scene
“He puts one warm, soft hand on the side of her face, leans in and kisses her firmly on the mouth.” Picture: iStock

Catherine Madigan

“WHAT’S wrong with you?” Susan asks.

Ali got a grilling from a seedy client in a last-minute meeting and is ready to throw her laptop out the window. “Nothing. Work.”

“This will cheer you up. You’ve got a present.”

She winks dramatically and Ali notices an envelope on her desk with her name in elegant cursive across the front. She opens it to find two chocolate bars wedged inside with a note on thick cream paper.

Ali,

Meet me for dinner tonight?

I’ve booked a table in Cask at 7pm.

Hope you can make it,

Daniel

P.S. Daim, you’re a snack!

Suddenly elated, Ali grabs the pink snack and daim bar and bustles Susan into an office to discuss this ‘latest important business’.

******

When Ali arrives at the restaurant, a fashionable ten minutes late, Daniel is chatting charmingly to the waitress serving a bottle of red wine. He looks dashing and she could have floated away on a cloud of his woody aftershave.

“Ali! How are you? You look great. Thanks for coming.” He kisses her on the cheek and leaves a burning hand on her back for longer than is just friendly.

“I’m great, thanks. Thanks for inviting me.” Ali pulls at the hem of her skirt.

“Do you drink red? Of course, you can have something else. Or nothing at all!”

Ali is endeared by his flustering, and it settles her nerves. He pours her a generous glass and they chat about their day. The young waitress smiles indulgently at them when they giggle and apologise that they hadn’t had a chance to look at the menu yet. Over a Spanish feast of patatas bravas, meatballs and prawns pil-pil, they talk about books and Daniel does amusingly accurate impressions of their colleagues.

“Will I order another bottle?” Daniel nods encouragingly at her empty glass.

“I would but I think they’re cleaning up.”

“Oh.”

“It’s already 11,’ Ali says. ‘How did that happen?”

“Time flies.”

The same waitress drops the bill to the table.

“I’d like to get this,” Daniel says, ‘You’ve been brilliant company.”

Ali shakes her head and pretends to dig in her purse.

“Please, Ali. I’ve had a great time. Let me.”

“In that case, maybe next time can be on me?”

Daniel helps her into her coat and shields her from the rain with a battered umbrella. They find a taxi rank and Ali notices his green eyes crinkle up when he smiles at her. He puts one warm, soft hand on the side of her face, leans in and kisses her firmly on the mouth. She doesn’t hear the cab pull up behind them or the wolf-whistling teenager.

“There’s a taxi now, Ali. Get home safe. See you in work tomorrow.” He winks as she climbs in. Ali immediately texts Susan and overtips the taxi man.

******

Ali is brought back to reality when she hears her mam hissing at her gran through the kitchen door.

“Why would you bring a total stranger into the house without telling me, Mam? Where’d you even find him?” Lydia challenges.

Ali creeps up to the door and listens.

“He was helping at the hospice coffee morning and he’s our new parish priest, Lydia. I was only being friendly. It’s lonely for a young man in that house with all those doddering clergy. I don’t understand why you’re upset over tea and bloody Battenberg.”

“It’s inconsiderate!”

“Sure, we always have visitors. You love having people over.”

“I wasn’t expecting visitors, Mam. I was mooching around the house with my eyebrow tint in and my hair sopping wet.”

“Honestly Lydia, he’s the local priest, not Mike Scott from your beloved Waterboys. Lord help us. This is an over-reaction.”

“Please Mam,” Lydia pleads, “don’t bring him here again, as a favour to me.”

“Alright. Fine.”

Ali hears a dining chair dragging across tiles and scurries up the stairs, heels in hand. She cleans her face and sprawls on the bed.

Mam and Gran never fight. Why’s Mam freaking out so much? Who is this guy?

