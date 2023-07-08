Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Cork teacher set to feature in new TV series celebrating the beauty and power of the sea

This landmark new series for RTÉ One invites viewers to immerse themselves in the beauty and power of the sea.
Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil, from Cape Clear, West Cork, features in a new TV series ‘Mealladh na Mara’, which starts on RTÉ One at 7pm on Tuesday July 11.

A SECONDARY school teacher who grew up on Cape Clear in West Cork, features in a brand-new series from RTÉ, called ‘ Mealladh na Mara’.

The series, from RTÉ Cláracha Gaeilge, begins on Tuesday, July 11, at 7pm. The viewer is taken into the worlds of three very different people who have all felt lured by the sea since they were children. Series producer Birthe Tonseth said: “With this series we really wanted to capture the force and wonder of the sea, and we were so lucky to work with some incredible people both on and off screen. 

Telling their stories and setting them and Ireland’s breath-taking scenery to beautiful music was such a pleasure. It was an absolute joy to make this series.

In Mayo, we discover the world beneath the ocean with search and rescue diver Conall Ó Domhnaill, a retired teacher, who has been fascinated with the sea since his childhood. He grew up in Co Meath but spent most summers on the beaches in Donegal, where his father hailed from.

Conall has now been diving for over 40 years. As a recreational diver he has explored most of the Irish coastline, but it is still a magical experience for him. He is also a highly qualified and experienced search and rescue diver with the Grainne Uaile Subaqua Club in Mayo.

On Cape Clear in West Cork, we meet secondary school teacher, Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil who trained as a skipper, becoming one of Ireland’s first female ferry skippers. She has been living and working in Ballincollig on the outskirts of Cork city for the last few years, but she is drawn back to her home island almost every weekend and holiday. The sea has been a constant in her life from birth, when she was nicknamed ‘the Lifeboat Baby’ but like all families that live and work along the coast, the O’Driscolls have also lost loved ones to the sea.

We also meet one of Ireland’s most accomplished surfers, GP Dr Eoin McCarthy. He is one of Ireland’s most experienced surfers and has tackled some of the biggest waves in the world. He’s represented Ireland in international competitions and has surfed spectacular waves in places like Indonesia, Iceland, California, Barbados and the Azores. He knows personally how dangerous the sea can be. A few years ago, he was surfing in Sligo with friends, when he fell off a powerful wave and was lucky to escape with his life.

