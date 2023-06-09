Person to Person: Excited to take part in Cruinniú na nÓg this Saturday

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Caoimhe Barry, I am 22. I have just completed my Bachelor of Music in UCC. I am also a Music Facilitator with Music Generation, Cork ETB and The Kabin Studio.

Where were you born?

Cork.

Where do you live?

Ballyphehane.

Family?

I have two older brothers and one younger sister, and of course mom and dad.

Best friend?

Zoe O’Reilly.

Earliest childhood memory?

My earliest childhood memory is going to our mobile home in Garretstown and spending the whole summer playing with friends and spending hours on the beach with my mom.

Person you most admire?

The person I most admire is my dad.

Person who most irritates you?

I don’t get irritated easily by people, I am far too easy-going.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

My most memorable holiday was August, 2022. I always wanted to travel solo but was never brave enough so I finally decided to take the leap and travel to America for two weeks.

I visited New York and Chicago, it was an amazing experience and I would recommend to anyone.

Favourite TV programme?

Suits.

Favourite radio show?

The Two Johnnies.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Chicken Fajitas.

Favourite restaurant?

The Elm Tree, Glounthaune.

Last book you read?

American Dirt.

Best book you read?

Good Vibes, Good Life.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Love Damini - Burna Boy.

Favourite song?

You Make Me Wish - Shayne Ward.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Rihanna.

Do you have a pet?

No.

Morning person or night owl?

Morning person.

Your proudest moment?

Completing my Arts degree in Music & Geography and Completing my Bachelor of Music.

Spendthrift or saver?

Saver, the house won’t buy itself!

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I wish there were more youth services for young people in the area.

What makes you happy?

Outside of my work, I love sitting on the beach with a book and a smoothie bowl.

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered as a funny, outgoing and passionate individual, who was always kind and thoughtful.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I have just finished my undergraduate degree in Music & Geography in UCC. I have been accepted back to UCC in September to do a Masters in Education (PME) with the hope of becoming a secondary school teacher.

We are also running Rock The Block with Rhyme Island, Cruinniú na nÓg and The Kabin Studio.

More than 40 free events for young people will take place in Cork on June 10 for Cruinniú na nÓg. A wonderful day of youth music-making and creativity will take place at Rock the Block in Elizabeth Fort with a host of music workshops including songwriting, rap and traditional music for young people.

There will also be live performances featuring groups including Creative Tradition, Music Mash Up, Foróíge Link Point Knocknaheeny, Mahon Youth Development Project, UBU, The Hut Youth Project CDYS, Mahon Community Pop Academy, Mahon Community Concert Band, and Cork Academy of Music.

See www.corkcity.ie/cnn for list of all events.