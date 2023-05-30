Can't make it to Bloom... well this might be the next best thing!

NOW in its 17th year, Bord Bia Bloom spans 70 acres in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, and has become one of Ireland’s largest showcases celebrating the best of horticulture, food and drink.

The 2023 edition runs from June 1-5, and Áine Lawlor and Marty Morrissey team up to present live coverage from the event in Bloom on RTÉ1 on Friday, June 2, at 8pm.

Áine meets some of Ireland’s top garden designers who explain the inspiration behind their work, while Marty serves up the highlights from the food village.